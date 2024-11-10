Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Firefighter pulls toddler from burning apartment building in dramatic early morning rescue: video

Liam Keen, 2, hospitalized in Fort Worth after Hood County rescue

Kyle Schmidbauer By Kyle Schmidbauer Fox News
Published
Texas firefighter pulls 2-year-old from burning apartment building in dramatic rescue Video

Texas firefighter pulls 2-year-old from burning apartment building in dramatic rescue

A firefighter with the North Hood County Volunteer Fire Department rescued 2-year-old Liam Keen from the window of a burning apartment building in Granbury, Texas, early Sunday morning. (Granbury Fire Department)

A Texas firefighter pulled a trapped toddler from the window of a burning apartment building in a daring early morning rescue Sunday, and it was all caught on video.

The firefighter, identified in a Facebook post as "J. Head" of the North Hood County Volunteer Fire Department's Engine 26, was captured on a colleague's bodycam as he pulled 2-year-old Liam Keen from the window of a second-story bedroom in a burning apartment building in Granbury.

The blaze was first reported to Hood County 911 at approximately 12:50 a.m., after which firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Parkwood Lane. Upon arrival, they were briefed on the situation.

"We got a 2-year-old on the second floor," a firefighter is heard saying shortly after arriving at the scene.

Liam Keen rescue

A North Hood County firefighter breaks a bedroom window in his bid to rescue 2-year-old Liam Keen from a Sunday morning apartment blaze. (Granbury Fire Department)

Crew from the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department's (GVFD) Engine 1 quickly brought the ladder to the window, with Head making the climb, breaking the glass and removing Liam, who was instructed to come to the sound of firefighters' voices.

"He's screaming, he's crying; that's good," another firefighter observes as Head descends the ladder with the boy in his arms.

Liam was taken to an ambulance, where he was treated before being escorted via helicopter to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth for "further advanced care," according to the Facebook post.

Liam Keen rescue

Liam Keen, inset, has been hospitalized since his rescue from a Granbury, Texas, apartment fire, according to KDFW. (Granbury Fire Department | Inset: Phylicia Keen)

Liam's mother, Phylicia Keen, reported that chest X-rays and blood work came back good, according to KDFW. However, Liam did sustain some carbon monoxide poisoning.

Phylicia Keen also expressed tearful gratitude for the firefighters' rescue efforts, KDFW reported.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for getting my baby out as quickly as you did," she said. "You all don't get enough credit, you really don't."

"We are all volunteers, but we are professionals," the GVFD's Facebook post concluded. "We train to the highest standards and expect that from all of our members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to KDFW.

