Firefighter pulls toddler from burning apartment building in dramatic early morning rescue: video

A Texas firefighter pulled a trapped toddler from the window of a burning apartment building in a daring early morning rescue Sunday, and it was all caught on video.

The firefighter, identified in a Facebook post as "J. Head" of the North Hood County Volunteer Fire Department's Engine 26, was captured on a colleague's bodycam as he pulled 2-year-old Liam Keen from the window of a second-story bedroom in a burning apartment building in Granbury.

The blaze was first reported to Hood County 911 at approximately 12:50 a.m., after which firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Parkwood Lane. Upon arrival, they were briefed on the situation.

"We got a 2-year-old on the second floor," a firefighter is heard saying shortly after arriving at the scene.

Crew from the Granbury Volunteer Fire Department's (GVFD) Engine 1 quickly brought the ladder to the window, with Head making the climb, breaking the glass and removing Liam, who was instructed to come to the sound of firefighters' voices.

"He's screaming, he's crying; that's good," another firefighter observes as Head descends the ladder with the boy in his arms.

Liam was taken to an ambulance, where he was treated before being escorted via helicopter to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth for "further advanced care," according to the Facebook post.

Liam's mother, Phylicia Keen, reported that chest X-rays and blood work came back good, according to KDFW. However, Liam did sustain some carbon monoxide poisoning.

Phylicia Keen also expressed tearful gratitude for the firefighters' rescue efforts, KDFW reported.

"I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for getting my baby out as quickly as you did," she said. "You all don't get enough credit, you really don't."

"We are all volunteers, but we are professionals," the GVFD's Facebook post concluded. "We train to the highest standards and expect that from all of our members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to KDFW.