Fraternal Order of Police VP calls out 'rouge prosecutors' for not enforcing gun laws to the fullest

Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi joined "Americas Newsroom" Wednesday to call out liberal-run cities for lenient policies he argues have resulted in a rise in violent crime. Gamaldi emphasized the need to put aside "partisan bickering" and hold violent criminals accountable as politicians debate gun control laws following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

JOE GAMALDI: To make matters worse, we have these rogue prosecutors. And you know what? I hesitate to even call them prosecutors, because at this point, they're just felony advocates, and they're an embarrassment to the criminal justice system. They continue to give sweetheart deals to violent criminals. And to make matters worse is we have a debate that is raging in this country about gun laws, and it's been raging for quite some time and about creating new laws. But you know what the truth is from the troops on the ground. We're not even enforcing the laws we have on the books right now. We are giving probation to people who are illegally selling guns. Probation to felons in possession of firearms. Probation to people who are shooting people in the face. Can we not put you know, the partisan bickering aside and just agree that monsters like this, dirtbags who are willing to shoot people, we should be seeking the maximum on them and throw the book at them.

