©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Iranian 'dictator' death celebrated on air by Sky News Australia presenter, telling him to 'rot in hell'

Rita Panahi, who fled Iran as a child, delivered scathing on-air remarks after the Supreme Leader's confirmed death

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Sky New Australia host celebrates Iranian leaders death Video

Sky New Australia host celebrates Iranian leaders death

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi gave her thoughts on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneis death from an Israeli strike in a scathing rebuke.

Sky News Australia host and former Iranian citizen Rita Panahi celebrated the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a scathing rebuke on air Saturday.

"This will be the shortest editorial I'll ever deliver," the "Outsiders" co-host said. "All I have to say is that after 47 years of Islamist tyranny, the dictator is dead, and Iran is on the verge of being liberated. I never thought I would see this day in my lifetime."

She concluded her comments with what she called "gibberish Persian" that roughly translates to "Your father is a dog, dirt be on your head and rot in hell." Her co-anchor Rowan Dean concurred and noted that the news was personal for Panahi.

Rita Panahi on Sky News Australia

Rita Panahi commented on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death on "Outsiders." (Screenshot/Sky News Australia)

"We have seen the pain that you have gone through with everything that's been happening in Iran the whole time I've known you, and to hear you positive is just so good. It's just so fantastic," Dean said.

Panahi left Iran when she was a child and reiterated that, although she knew the regime would be toppled eventually, she never thought she would live to see it.

"If I went to Iran today, last week, I'd be trapped in prison and dead rather quickly... They would know what I've said about the regime, what I've written over many things and said on programs like this, so I've never been able to go back," Panahi said.

EXILED IRANIAN CROWN PRINCE SAYS US STRIKES MARK 'BEGINNING OF THE VERY END' FOR REGIME

Iran's leader Khamenei

Rita Panahi celebrated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death and praised President Donald Trump's courage to take action during an election year. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

She added that she has not been able to visit family or bring her son to see the country and complimented President Donald Trump for taking the opportunity to topple the leader during an election year.

"Again, when I talk about Donald Trump and his courage in doing this... to do this in an election year with the midterms looming, this is not a popular course of action. It's not even popular among many on his own side, who don't want America to be involved in Iran's internal politics to be seeking regime change. So for him to do this is such an enormous risk, but it's the right thing to do even at personal political cost," Panahi said.

LONGTIME TRUMP CRITIC GEORGE CONWAY SUGGESTS US IS 'TERRORIST STATE' AFTER IRAN STRIKES

Fox News Digital reached out to Sky News Australia for comment.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei image on the wall during a pro-Iran demonstration

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was confirmed dead from an Israeli strike on Saturday. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was confirmed dead, along with 5-10 top leaders, after an Israeli strike in Tehran as part of a massive coordinated U.S.-Israeli military offensive called "Operation Epic Fury" announced early Saturday morning.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

