Chicago 911 dispatcher slams city's leaders after Memorial Day weekend bloodshed: 'This nonsense has to stop'

Keith Thornton Jr. demanded accountability for Chicago's crime surge on 'Fox & Friends First'

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Chicago 911 dispatcher rips 'liberal' politicians for crime surge: 'This nonsense has to stop' Video

Chicago 911 dispatcher rips 'liberal' politicians for crime surge: 'This nonsense has to stop'

Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss rampant crime fatal shootings rocked cities nationwide over the Memorial Day weekend.

A Chicago 911 dispatcher is demanding accountability from the city's leadership as bloodshed rocked the Memorial Day weekend, leaving 38 dead and dozens wounded nationwide. 

The dispatcher, Keith Thornton Jr., joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the significance of accountability in ceasing the rampant crime in the Windy City. According to Chicago Sun-Times, 52 people were shot in the city over the weekend, with 10 killed.

"This nonsense has to stop," Thornton Jr. told co-host Todd Piro. "We need someone who's going to take the position and say, you guys need to cut this out, and if you don't do it, this is the accountability and this is what we're going to do to you."

CHICAGO POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO POINTED GUN AT NEWS CREW DURING LIVE REPORT

"It's not happening here," he continued. "It's not happening."

Thornton Jr. stressed "nothing is going to change" unless the city's leadership changes course on its soft on crime approach

Chicago Police Officer Marni Washington, left, walks with then-Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Resurrected Life Church International in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Chicago Police Officer Marni Washington, left, walks with then-Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Resurrected Life Church International in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"This is just a new generation of youth coming up nowadays without those parents and without those mentors to give them that, so this is what's taking place," Thornton Jr. said. "But when you don't have that accountability, it goes back to that. We don't have that accountability, and you have distressed, government service and system city council within these cities, nothing's going to change."

"So we are going to keep coming back to these things, and it's very sad," he continued. 

Philadelphia saw the highest number of fatal shootings, with 13 people dead. Chicago had nine fatal shootings and Baltimore had eight. 

"We need parents to take accountability for their children, and we need the mayor and everyone else to the chief of police to act and arrest," Thornton Jr. said. "These individuals need to be arrested."

"Kim Foxx, the state's attorney here, she needs to do her job and keep these individuals within jail and into prison if that's what they are supposed to be doing," he continued. "But that's not taking place here."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.