War With Iran

Exiled Iranian crown prince says US strikes mark 'beginning of the very end' for regime

Reza Pahlavi says he will lead transition to democracy with coalition of forces inside Iran

By Max Bacall Fox News
Exiled Iranian crown prince praises ayatollah's death as 'game-changer' for nation

Exiled Iranian crown prince praises ayatollah's death as 'game-changer' for nation

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss the transition of power in Iran following the death of Ayatollah Khamenei amid the coordinated U.S.-Israeli operation.

Exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi said recent U.S. strikes against the Islamic Republic mark "the beginning of the very end of the regime," declaring it was time for the people of Iran to take back their country.

"There's no question that this is the game changer we've been waiting for all this time. The jubilation of Iranians at home and abroad shows how much people were hoping for this moment," he said during "Sunday Morning Futures."

Reza Pahalvi

Iranian opposition leader and son of the last shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi, holds a press conference in Paris on June 23, 2025. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are so elated of the fact that now we have the beginning of the very end of the regime, because at least we are going to see more and more decimation of this regime, which can only equal the playing field, so that the Iranian people could come back to the streets and claim their country back from this hated regime."

This goes further than previous interventions that had smaller goals, like setting back Iran's nuclear program, Pahlavi said.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said the Ayatollah's regime engages in a pattern of pretending to negotiate in earnest to buy time. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

"This is like full decapitation of the regime, and ultimately what will expedite its total collapse. The Iranian people have suffered too much to settle for anything less than that," he said. 

EXILED CROWN PRINCE CALLS ON IRANIAN PEOPLE TO 'FINISH THE JOB,' CHEERS TRUMP'S 'HUMANITARIAN INTERVENTION'

With regime change possibly at hand, Pahlavi has set his sights on the transition of power from theocracy to democracy.

Exiled former crown prince of Iran emerges as possible transitional leader Video

He said he would lead the transition, which will be facilitated by a coalition of forces including people inside Iran and the country's military. 

He estimated the transition would last for "a period that should not be longer than a couple of years at the most."

"I've been working with a number of Iranians from across the spectrum that are united in this on this purpose. We have the most diverse coalition of people dedicated to that process, representing different parts of the country, including religious minorities, ethnic groups that are all aligned in this national project that we have," he said.

