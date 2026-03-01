Hollywood stars condemn Trump over Iran military action while others praise 'promises kept'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump drew condemnation from several celebrities after Saturday's daylight attack on the Iranian regime, with one actress mocking the Department of War's rebrand as ironic, and others accusing Trump of failing his campaign promise to "stop wars."

"’Department of War.’ They weren’t kidding about that," "The Gilded Age" actress Carrie Coon wrote on X.

Frequent Trump critics John Cusack, Rosie O'Donnell, Mark Ruffalo, Jack White and Jane Fonda also chimed in after the U.S. and Israel launched offensive measures against the Islamic Republic, killing a swath of the country's leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Trump starts a wag the dog war – to distract from Epstein and to do Netenyahu‘s bidding – who’s lobbied for this for over 30 years – Had enough yet?" Cusack wrote on X.

O'Donnell used the hashtag #impeachtrump in a post accusing the president of lying repeatedly.

She tacked on two quotes from Trump's 2024 presidential campaign — one which blasted former Vice President Kamala Harris as "the candidate of endless wars" and posited himself as the "candidate of peace."

The other read, "I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop wars."

Actress and anti-war activist Jane Fonda opposed the strikes during a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, comparing the situation to the Vietnam War and arguing that troops could be sent into harm’s way for "all the wrong reasons."

"This dangerous and insane war against Iran not only violates international law and our constitution and War Powers Act, but risks exploding into a vast war of mass proportion, taking the lives of many, including U.S. servicepeople," Fonda said, per ABC7 in Los Angeles.

Ruffalo, who has also frequently sympathized with Democratic causes, posted an article about Jared Kushner, one of Trump's leading negotiators with Iran, saying, "He was sent to make sure we went to war."

Former White Stripes frontman Jack White took to Instagram to criticize the president.

"Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace,’" White posted. "Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right?"⁠

Not all stars opposed the strikes, however.

"Casino" star James Woods shared a Trump quote on X, reading, "As long as I am President of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon" along with the caption, "Promises kept…"

"Lois & Clark" star Dean Cain shared footage on X of former Vice President Harris condemning President Trump's strikes, writing, "Man, we dodged a bullet… and more!"

Elon Musk appeared to respond positively to news of the ayatollah's death on Saturday, writing, "Another one bites the dust" on X.

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr shared a series of posts mocking those who oppose the idea of Iranian regime change.

She wrote on X on Saturday, "If you're mad that women are gaining freedom, you may be a terrible piece of s---."