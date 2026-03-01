Iranian-American Democrat 'incredibly disappointed' with party's response to US-Israel strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranian-American advocate Moj Mahdara called on Democrats to wake up on Sunday in response to many members of the party's reaction to the U.S. and Israel's actions against Iran, and said she was incredibly disappointed by the criticism.

"I think that it is imperative the Democratic Party wake up and get past their dislike of Donald Trump, President Trump, and their feelings of international conflicts going on. This is about national security. This is about what is possible in the Middle East. This is about being a good neighbor, good partner to the Gulf States and what their aspirations are," Mahdara, who co-founded the Iranian Diaspora Collective, told CNN host Dana Bash during "State of the Union."

The U.S. and Israel launched a massive joint military operation against Iran on Saturday, known as "Operation Epic Fury." The attacks have already left major leaders dead, including Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .

"When you dismember and decapitate this regime, you are going to see a change in the Middle East, in Venezuela, in China, in Ukraine. And I think, quite frankly, their ideology has really, it’s caused a lot of problems for us worldwide. We need to take it seriously. And I think at this point we have a tremendous opportunity. This will be like ending the Soviet Union, the Berlin Wall," she continued.

However, Mahdara, a Democrat, said she didn't see herself in the Democratic Party at the moment, due to the party's response.

"This is a transformational moment for humankind, for security, and as an American, as an American, this is in our interest to complete it. So I am a Democrat, I have been a huge Democrat. I am incredibly disappointed with my party. I do not see myself in them in this moment," she added.

Mahdara spoke to "Fox & Friends" on Saturday about the strikes.

"I think the majority of people in Iran wanted the regime to leave. I think the majority of people in Iran wanted this regime to never massacre 40, you know, 40,000 of their own, imprisoned their own. They were tired of the exploitation of their resources, of their name into these proxy words. They were mortified and sickened by what they saw in Gaza and Lebanon and what they've seen in Yemen. And I think this doesn't represent the Iranian people," she said.

She argued that this was the Iranian people's only shot.

KEANE WARNS IRAN STRIKE BECOMING ‘REGIONAL WAR,' SAYS THREE GULF STATES PREPARING FOR COMBAT

"Something had to happen. And this is unfortunately what it is. And from the speech that I heard last night from President Trump, frankly, if I'm being candid with you, I'm in my late 40s, I've been waiting my entire life to hear a sitting president speak that way about that country, because it doesn't just pose a threat to America, it poses a threat to the entire region. And it's disrupted the way of life for a lot of people across that region," she said.

Bash also spoke to Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist and activist, who specifically called out New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"In America, yesterday I took to the streets, my sisters. I hugged every single American because I was heartbroken when I saw Mamdani’s, Mayor Mamdani’s tweet sympathizing with the Islamic Republic. No single word condemning the massacre," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I took to the New York, I said, 'This beautiful city, New York saved my life.' New York is my city. I need to hug my people. I need to talk to them. Left people, right people, Trump supporters, Democrats, they all hugged me. When it comes to support the lives of innocent people, America is united. The time [has] come for politicians, Republicans, Democrats, to be united for human rights, for global security," Alinejad continued.

She responded to Mamdani's condemnation of the U.S.-Israel strikes against Iran directly on X.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP