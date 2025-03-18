Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NY Times in key metrics during February to finish as top news brand

Fox News Digital continued to dominate CNN and other news brands in key metrics during the month of February, finishing as the No. 1 news brand in multiplatform views, minutes and on YouTube.

The month had no shortage of newsworthy moments, such as President Donald Trump’s combative Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a slew of executive orders, Robert F. Kennedy being confirmed as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Elon Musk’s crackdown on government waste and the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

February also featured the Philadelphia Eagles topping the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, continued legal bickering between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, and CBS finally releasing the unedited transcript and video of its controversial "60 Minutes" interview last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Americans relied on Fox News Digital, which continued to lead all news brands, including CNN, The New York Times, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News and USA Today with both multiplatform views and minutes.

Fox News Digital was No. 1 among competitive news brands in multiplatform minutes with 4.1 billion, a 33% increase compared to the same month of 2024.

CNN finished second with 1.4 billion multiplatform minutes and dropped 22% compared to last year. It marked the 48th consecutive month that Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in the key metric among the news competitive set and the fourth month exceeding four billion multiplatform minutes since the start of 2021.

When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News was No. 1 for the 10th straight month, driving two billion to increase by 25% compared to last year.

CNN saw declines across the board as Fox News Digital doubled it in both multiplatform views and minutes. Fox News Digital also surpassed CNN among total digital multiplatform unique visitors.

Fox News Digital was No. 1 in average views per visit among news brands, with 2.9 average views per visit for a 5% increase compared to last year.

Fox News continued to dominate news brands on YouTube with 368.4 million video views, marking the fourth consecutive month it has been No. 1 on the platform. On YouTube, Fox News has grown a staggering 103% compared to last year.

The Fox News Mobile App reached 6.7 million unique visitors in February.

Fox News was also the most engaged brand on social media among the competitive set, with 78 million total social interactions, up 229% from 2024, according to Emplifi. Fox News had 1.2 billion social video views across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X combined for its best month ever in the key metric.

FOXBusiness.com delivered 322 million multiplatform minutes to beat CNBC.com’s 262 million multiplatform minutes for the first time ever.

