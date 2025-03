Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'ready' for peace negotiations, calls Trump meeting 'regrettable'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting at the White House last week "regrettable" on Tuesday and said he is ready to pursue peace under President Donald Trump's leadership.

Zelenskyy made the concession in a lengthy statement posted to social media on Tuesday, saying Ukraine "is ready to come to the negotiating table." He added that last week's meeting "did not go the way it was supposed to be," and he said "it is time to make things right."

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," Zelenskyy wrote.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal," he added.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," the statement continued.

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive. Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy's statement comes after White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz called Zelenskyy's clash with Trump "ridiculous" in a Monday appearance on Fox News. Waltz said Trump's White House needed to hear that Zelenskyy "has regret for what happened" and that he is now "ready to engage in peace talks."

The drawdown of hostilities referenced in Zelenskyy's statement mirrors that proposed by European leaders in a meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron suggested a freeze on strikes from the air, sea and on energy infrastructure for 30 days in Ukraine. Macron told French media the window could be used to negotiate a wider peace deal.

Trump's White House has yet to weigh in on the proposal.

Zelenskyy's statement came less than a day after Trump paused all aid to Ukraine on Monday night. A senior Trump administration official also told Fox News that military aid will remain on hold until Ukrainian leaders show a commitment to good faith peace negotiations.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," the official emphasized. "The orders are going out right now."