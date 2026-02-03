Fox News delivers best January ever on YouTube, leading all news brands with massive growth

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Media delivered its best January ever on YouTube, leading all news brands and broadcast networks, according to social media analytics firm Emplifi.

Fox News increased its YouTube viewership by 14% year-over-year and 60% compared to December, delivering 466 million video views in January.

The network led MS NOW, which had 339 million views, CNN, which had 237 million views, ABC News, with 124 million views, NBC News, with 118 million views, and CBS News, which had 56 million views. Fox News Clips generated 49.3 million video views in January, a 92% increase month-over-month.

As of Feb. 3, Fox News' flagship YouTube account has 14.8 million subscribers. The Fox News Clips account, which launched in May 2025 and provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel, has 654,000 subscribers.

Fox News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions, according to Emplifi. Fox News delivered 175 million social media interactions for the month, with 104 million interactions on Facebook, 25.4 million interactions on Instagram, 7 million interactions on X and 38.3 million interactions on TikTok.

Fox also commanded its second-best month ever with social media video views, driving over 2.6 billion views.

Fox News Media finished 2025 as the No. 1 news brand among YouTube video views.

The company had its best year in history with 4.5 billion video views, a 69% increase from 2024, according to Emplifi.

Fox News’ total in 2025 easily topped all news brands and broadcast networks, including MS NOW’s 3.7 billion views, CNN’s 2.3 billion, NBC News’ 1.8 billion, ABC News’ 1.4 billion and CBS News’ 675 million.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.