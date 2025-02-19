Fox News Digital crushes all news brands during January, finishes with third best month ever in key metric

Americans relied on Fox News Digital for information and analysis during the historic month of January.

The month began with a tragic New Year's Day terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and the news cycle didn’t slow down as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Jan. 20.

Fox News Digital first reported that Trump would sign more than 200 executive actions on Inauguration Day. The substantial, first wave of policy priorities focused on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government and more.

The news-heavy month also featured crossfire between Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the deadly Jan. 29 Washington, D.C., plane crash, DOGE leader Elon Musk generating headlines on a daily basis, devastating wildfires across Los Angeles, CNN losing a high-stakes defamation trial, the NFL playoffs and much more.

Along the way, Fox News Digital piled up over 121 million total unique multiplatform visitors, its third-highest month in history. Fox News grew 11% in the key metric compared to January 2024 while CNN shed %1 of total unique multiplatform visitors.

Fox News Digital also continued to lead all news brands, including CNN, The New York Times, CBS News, NBC News, ABC News and USA Today with both multiplatform views and minutes.

When it comes to multiplatform views, Fox News Digital finished with 2.2 billion compared to 1.6 billion for The New York Times and 1.2 billion for CNN.

Fox News Digital secured 4.6 billion total multiplatform minutes to finish with its best month in the category since November 2020. Fox News grew 40% among total multiplatform minutes compared to the first month of 2024, while CNN shed 14% to finish with 1.6 billion total multiplatform minutes. The New York Times was down 5% to finish with 1.5 billion.

Fox News also had a momentous month on YouTube, more than doubling its closest competitor and surpassing one billion social media video views for the first time ever. Fox News finished the month as the top news brand on YouTube with 410 million video views, leading the nearest competitor NBC News by 145%, according to Emplifi.

Fox News has now solidified itself as the top news brand on YouTube, marking the third consecutive month at No. 1 in the competitive news set and its second-best month on YouTube ever.

Fox News was also the most engaged brand on social media among the competitive set, with 61 million total social interactions, up 171% from 2024, according to Emplifi. Fox News had over one billion social video views for the first time ever across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X combined.

The Fox News Mobile App reached 6.9 million unique visitors in January.

FOXBusiness.com drove 160 million multiplatform views in January, surpassing CNN Business for the 34th straight month and Bloomberg.com for the 45th consecutive month.

Fox News Digital, CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post and ABC News have opted in to account for Social Incremental in total digital multiplatform unique visitors, while brands like CNN and The New York Times have not opted in.

Digital performance data courtesy of Comscore.

