Trump to take more than 200 executive actions on Day One

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump will sign more than 200 executive actions on Inauguration Day—a massive, record-setting first wave of policy priorities focused on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending DEI programs across the federal government and more, Fox News Digital has learned.

A senior administration official who is familiar with the executive actions and authorized to brief Fox News Digital said the president will sign multiple "omnibus" executive orders that each contain dozens of major executive actions.

"The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty," the official told Fox News Digital.

On day one, the president will declare a national border emergency; direct the U.S. military to work with the Department of Homeland Security to fully secure the southern border; and establish a national priority to eliminate all criminal cartels operating on U.S. soil.

Trump will close the border to all illegal aliens via proclamation and declare a national emergency at the border, Fox News Digital has learned.

Trump will also create task forces for the protection of homeland security with officers from the FBI, ICE, CEA, and more to "fully eradicate the presence of criminal cartels."

Trump will also direct designations of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, which the official said will unlock new authorities to achieve the Trump homeland security mission.

Fox News Digital has learned that Trump will re-institute "Remain in Mexico," "Catch and Release," and direct the military to construct a new phase of the border wall, as well as grant emergency authorities to suspend the entry of illegal aliens across the southwest border, allowing for individuals apprehended to be "swiftly returned to their countries of origin."

As for energy, Trump will "fully unleash" Alaskan energy, which the official said is pivotal and essential to U.S. national security.

The senior official told Fox News Digital that the energy executive order deals with "every single energy policy," and addresses liquid, natural gas, ports, fracking, pipelines, permitting and more, while also terminating President Biden's policies which "have constrained U.S. energy supply."

The official also said Trump will fully reform the federal bureaucracy by reestablishing presidential control over the career, federal workforce and make clear to federal workers that they can be removed from posts for failing to comply with executive directives.

The official said Trump will sign an executive order to strengthen control over senior government officials and implement a new merit-based hiring review. Trump will also take action to return federal workers to in-person work.

The official also said Trump will end the "weaponization of the federal government" and restore freedom of speech and "end federal censorship."

Trump, on his first day, will also suspend the security clearances for the 51 national security officials who "lied" about Hunter BIden's laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also expected to establish biological sex definitions; rename historical places like the "Gulf of America," and more.

Trump, on day one, will also end all Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs across the federal government.

Trump will also establish a new Department of Government Efficiency hiring freeze; gain control over foreign aid and NGO funding; and more.

"He is reasserting muscular control of the Executive Branch of the U.S. government," the official told Fox News Digital.

As for reducing the cost for American families, Trump will sign a specific presidential memorandum directing all agencies and departments to remove all federal actions that increase costs for families and consumers, which the official told Fox News Digital will be the beginning of Trump’s "historic de-regulatory effort" of his second term.

Trump, on his first day, will also declare a national energy emergency and pause all offshore wind leases.

Meanwhile, Trump will end the electric vehicle mandate; end the Green New Deal; withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord; and roll back more of President Biden's actions and orders.

"This is a massive, record-setting, unmatched first wave," the official told Fox News Digital. "Even after this, there is a whole host in the cue to continue the restoration of America."

The official added: "This is the most extensive list of executive actions in American history all guided by a relentless commitment to deliver on the campaign promise."

The official told Fox News Digital that "everything" voters voted for "is being translated into executive policy."

"There is a massive federal workforce that has been moving its objectives at expense of the American people--and President Trump is taking command, saying you will serve the American people and only American people," the official said. "This is about stopping corrupt, abusive behavior and re-focusing the government on its fundamental duties to the American people."

Incoming Trump administration officials told Fox News Digital that the overarching theme to his day one actions is "promises made, promises kept."

"As soon as President Trump places his hand on the Bible and swears the Oath to the United States Constitution, the Golden Age of America will begin," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "The American people will have a leader who will deliver on the promises he made to restore our country’s greatness."

The president, on Sunday, previewed one of his day one executive orders related to the popular video-sharing app TikTok, which was forced to go dark in the United States following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump said he will sign an order on Monday that will "extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security." Trump also said the order would confirm that there "will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."



