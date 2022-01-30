Pirro explores ‘Who is Hunter Biden?’ after laptop scandal revealed troublesome life

Who is Hunter Biden? As it turns out, there are deeper layers to that seemingly surface-level question.

In a new four-part Fox Nation series, ‘The Five’ co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro chronicles the unhinged life of our president's son like you have never seen before.

"It matters because it’s all about pay to play," Pirro previously told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts in a 2021 appearance. "It’s all about Hunter Biden, who’s had a lot of problems, providing access to the United States to people in Russia, people in China..."

HUNTER BIDEN'S ASSISTANT WAS FORMER CHINESE GOVERNMENT RESEARCHER, BOOK SAYS

Hunter’s twisted personal life was made public when a tranche of data from his laptop – left in a repair shop and apparently abandoned in 2019 – included images of him appearing to smoke crack cocaine and engage in a sex act with an unidentified woman. Nearly one month before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post published email correspondence which showed Hunter introducing his father to a top Ukrainian energy executive.

"In walked in a customer clutching three MacBook Pros," The Mac Shop owner John Paul MacIsaac recalled.

With thousands of photos, videos, emails, and text messages, the laptop documented his life of rock-bottom drug use, deep sexual depravity, and high-level wheeling and dealing.

"It's not stuff you would ever want to see the light of day," Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello noted in the Fox Nation special.



"Hunter is this barely functional human," Fox News contributor Miranda Devine asserted. "He had a roaring sex addiction, obsessively videotaping every aspect of his life."



The findings eventually led to a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee investigation of Hunter’s emails, after his business dealings raked in nearly $4.2 million.

"You really can't find any business venture that does not revolve around his father's political power," "Red-Handed" author Peter Schweizer said.

"Joe Biden was assisting at every stage," Devine echoed.

Fox Nation’s "Who is Hunter Biden?" premieres today, Jan. 31, telling the shocking true story about the power of Hunter’s many privileges. From the tragic event that shaped his childhood, to deal-making with the world's richest and negotiating his family's most lucrative contract in the midst of his personal drug-addled lows, the four-part series serves to answer one ultimate question:



After a troublesome life of non-stop debauchery, has Hunter Biden learned his lesson?



Fox News’ David Rutz and Brian Flood contributed to this report.