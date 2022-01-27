Hunter Biden's assistant was former Chinese government researcher, book says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emails leaked from Hunter Biden’s computer allegedly show he obtained the secretarial services of a former Chinese government researcher, JiaQi Bao, according to a book released this week titled "Red Handed" by Peter Schweizer.

Bao, who received her degree from China's Tsinghua University after being granted a government scholarship, worked at the Chinese government’s National Development and Reform Commission as a research assistant.

She then went on to work for the Shanghai-based investment firm, OneGate Capital, which has known ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), reported Schweizer.

Bao was assigned to Biden in 2017 after he went into business with the secretary-general of Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC, Patrick Ho.

Ho, who was later described by Biden as the "spy chief of China" and a former home affairs secretary in Hong Kong, was arrested by the FBI in November 2017 on bribery charges.

According to Schweizer’s book, Ho was arrested after attempting to offer funds to "African officials as part of a ‘bold operation’ involving ‘channeling illicit payments to UN diplomats—via a network of middlemen, millionaires and suspected spies’."

Ho was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019, but Bao continued to work for Biden after his 2017 arrest.

The secretary reportedly developed a close relationship with Biden and provided advice on everything from "energy deals to his father’s presidential campaign," noted the author.

Biden’s dealings with the CEFC dissolved in 2018, reported the Daily Mail last year, effectively terminating Bao’s services.

Biden is the subject to a federal investigation relating to alleged tax crimes.

His foreign dealings were also subject to a GOP Senate probe in 2020, though the investigation reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing.