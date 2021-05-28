Judge Pirro rips media for ignoring latest Hunter Biden developments: 'All about pay to play'

Fox News' Judge Jeannine Pirro ripped the media for ignoring a recent New York Post report which showed a photograph of then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting Hunter’s alleged business partner from Kazakhstan.

JEANINE PIRRO: It matters because it’s all about pay to play. It’s all about Hunter Biden who’s had a lot of problems, providing access in the United States to people in Russia, to people in China…

Joe Biden lied to the American people over and over again. He told us that he never talked to his brother, he never talked to his son about their businesses and yet now we have photographs of him, now we have that laptop. And by the way, they never denied the authenticity of that laptop. And so now Big Tech comes in, along with the media, to say we’re not gonna let the American people hear about this. I mean can you imagine if it were a Trump that went over there and then they brought back a $1.5 billion from China or $3 million from the widow of the Russian mayor of Moscow?



