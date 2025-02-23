Who controls the Panama Canal? Fox Nation explores President Trump's high stakes effort to 'take it back'

The Panama Canal is one of the most strategically vital waterways in the world. An engineering marvel that transformed global commerce, this maritime shortcut solidified the U.S.' geopolitical power and drastically reduced the time needed to cross between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Now, President Donald Trump claims the crucial pathway is in Chinese hands, and his threat to "take it back" has left it at the crux of a high-stakes international standoff.

But does China really control a structure once built by the U.S. itself?

Standing in front of a massive cargo ship and blue waters at his back, Jenkins ventured into the history and geopolitical importance of the canal.

"This ship was in the Atlantic this morning, transiting to the Pacific. It will take them about eight hours," he explained.

As explored in the special, without the canal, the trip would take weeks — upwards of 25 to 26 days — and would require a trip around South America.

"The Panama Canal lets them cut through Central America, knocking between 8,000 and 10,000 miles off the trip and saving millions of dollars in fuel and other costs," Jenkins added.

But the strategic resource goes beyond sending containers and products globally. It's also a crucial military asset, enabling warships to quickly pass through in times of crisis, when they can't afford extra weeks of travel.

The dream conjured up by President Teddy Roosevelt was ultimately achieved through a treaty signed between the U.S. and freshly-independent Panama in 1903.

The canal remained under U.S. control until 1999, when control was ceded to Panama as a byproduct of treaties signed under President Jimmy Carter's tenure two decades prior.

Though now a symbol of Panamanian pride, President Trump has his sights set on the canal, warning of national security threats posed by alleged Chinese control.

Panama's president vowed earlier this month to end a key development deal with China after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and amid Trump's complaints.

