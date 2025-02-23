Expand / Collapse search
Who controls the Panama Canal? Fox Nation explores President Trump's high stakes effort to 'take it back'

'Showdown at the Panama Canal' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley
Published
Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins explores the history and geopolitical importance of the Panama Canal, an engineering marvel currently at the center of an international standoff.

The Panama Canal is one of the most strategically vital waterways in the world. An engineering marvel that transformed global commerce, this maritime shortcut solidified the U.S.' geopolitical power and drastically reduced the time needed to cross between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. 

Now, President Donald Trump claims the crucial pathway is in Chinese hands, and his threat to "take it back" has left it at the crux of a high-stakes international standoff. 

But does China really control a structure once built by the U.S. itself? 

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins headed south to find out

PANAMA PLEDGES TO END KEY CANAL DEAL WITH CHINA, WORK WITH US AFTER RUBIO VISIT

ships pass through panama canal

The Marshall Islands cargo ship Cape Hellas (L) and the Portuguese cargo ship MSC Elma sail on Gatun Lake near the Agua Clara Locks of the Panama Canal in Colon City, Panama, on December 28, 2024. (ARNULFO FRANCO/AFP via Getty Images)

Standing in front of a massive cargo ship and blue waters at his back, Jenkins ventured into the history and geopolitical importance of the canal.

"This ship was in the Atlantic this morning, transiting to the Pacific. It will take them about eight hours," he explained. 

As explored in the special, without the canal, the trip would take weeks — upwards of 25 to 26 days — and would require a trip around South America.

"The Panama Canal lets them cut through Central America, knocking between 8,000 and 10,000 miles off the trip and saving millions of dollars in fuel and other costs," Jenkins added.

TRUMP: CARTER WAS A ‘VERY FINE’ PERSON BUT PANAMA CANAL MOVES WERE ‘A BIG MISTAKE’

Griff Jenkins at the Panama Canal

Griff Jenkins points to a cargo ship at the Panama Canal. (Fox Nation)

But the strategic resource goes beyond sending containers and products globally. It's also a crucial military asset, enabling warships to quickly pass through in times of crisis, when they can't afford extra weeks of travel.

The dream conjured up by President Teddy Roosevelt was ultimately achieved through a treaty signed between the U.S. and freshly-independent Panama in 1903. 

The canal remained under U.S. control until 1999, when control was ceded to Panama as a byproduct of treaties signed under President Jimmy Carter's tenure two decades prior.

‘TAKING IT BACK:’ INTERNAL HOUSE GOP MEMO OUTLINES CASE FOR TRUMP TO BUY PANAMA CANAL

Though now a symbol of Panamanian pride, President Trump has his sights set on the canal, warning of national security threats posed by alleged Chinese control.

Panama's president vowed earlier this month to end a key development deal with China after meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and amid Trump's complaints. 

To discover more about the high-stakes battle over the Panama Canal and the history of the vital waterway

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.