For 2026, you should make a resolution to know the Revolution

New Year's Day 2026 kicks off the 250th year of the United States of America. Our nation's founders planted the first seed of liberty on July 4, 1776, when they adopted the Declaration of Independence. This single act started our sovereign nation.

I started falling in love with true stories from our nation's founding era nearly 20 years ago. An editor at AMG publishing asked me to write a book for their series, "Battlefields and Blessings." Because they had already published a 365-day devotional about the Civil War, they encouraged me to choose another conflict, such as World War II or the American Revolution.

I dove into writing "Stories of Faith and Courage from the Revolutionary War." I was also pregnant at the time, but was soon put on bed rest after developing preterm contractions. As it turned out, bed rest allowed me plenty of time to research, think and write before I safely delivered my middle son.

As I started researching, I was skeptical. Was George Washington overrated? Are stories from 1776 relevant to life today? How can we relate to people who lived 250 years ago?

I realized that technology changes, but the human heart does not change. The need for love, acceptance and freedom transcends time, whether we drive a Tesla or a horse-drawn carriage.

I cannot explain how transformative studying the American Revolution was for me. It completely changed my understanding of what the United States is all about and how it came to be. As a former White House staffer for President George W. Bush, I thought I knew enough about our country and its principles. But I was humbled by the founders’ words.

Early in my research, I made a crucial decision. I prioritized original sources, such as letters, diaries and first-hand accounts, rather than the work of modern historians. I wanted to draw my own conclusions without being tainted.

Instead of finding Washington overrated, I developed a deep respect and appreciation for his selfless leadership style. We would not have won our independence from England if it had not been for Gen. Washington's strength, resolution, perseverance, faith and humility. Washington did not seek glory for himself. Rather, he prioritized his army's needs and the American people over personal accolades.

Likewise, Washington was not a static character. He grew and changed. For example, he transformed from being born as a slave owner into dying as an emancipator. Because of the war and his presidency, he wrestled with the realization that slavery was incongruent with the founding of the country that he had led. For most of his life, it was illegal to free slaves in Virginia. When he returned home and retired, he had time to reflect. He stopped buying and selling slaves. Then he freed his slaves in his will, which was published in its entirety in newspapers across the nation after his sudden death in 1799, less than three years after his presidency. Americans knew that Washington had freed his slaves.

Why does Washington or America 250 matter in 2026? Only 13% of our nation's 8th graders are proficient in American history. This is as scandalous as it is scary, a blinking red sign that something is very wrong.

Our culture is malnourished because of recent leftist propaganda that has demonized historical figures, torn down or vandalized their statues and canceled them at the altar of political correctness.

We are starving. We long to digest healthy perspectives about our history and our culture. No one alive today should be fearful or hopeless about their future based on the sins in America's past. Rather, we need to teach history both inspirationally and truthfully.

My wish for my fellow Americans is that they will take some time this year to discover stories from our nation's founding. Make it a New Year's resolution to do at least one thing related to the American Revolution. Watch short videos, documentaries and movies. Attend museums and local celebrations in your city or state. Watch historical reenactments. Choose to read at least one book about the Revolutionary War. I have nearly 20 books in the marketplace, including four about the American Revolution, for both adults and children. I have also recorded several America 250 videos on TikTok and YouTube through America250Jane.

One of the best movies that captures this spirit of liberty is called "The American Miracle." Available through AmericanMiraclemovie.com, this is an inspirational docudrama that I was grateful to participate in as an on-camera storyteller. This fascinating film shows many miraculous moments during the American Revolution. It also champions a healthy perspective by revealing the heroics of Black Americans from this era.

We need to remember the words of President Washington as he said farewell to America in 1796, when he declined to run for reelection. Washington encouraged his fellow Americans to view differences in their religion, manners, habits and political principles as "slight." He did not want their differences to be stumbling blocks to their unity. He believed that "the independence and liberty you possess are the work of joint councils, and joint efforts—of common dangers, sufferings and successes." After all, Americans had "fought and triumphed together" in a common purpose.

He wrote: "Citizens by birth or choice, of a common country, that country has a right to concentrate your affections. The name of AMERICAN, which belongs to you, in your national capacity, must always exalt the just pride of patriotism, more than any appellation [name] derived from local discriminations [states and cities]."

If Washington were alive today, he would say the same thing to us, the unborn millions to come as he called us.

We need to remember that our founders planted the seed of liberty 250 years ago on July 4, 1776, not a fully grown tree. Despite cultural thorns, droughts and floods, the seed of liberty has grown and flowered over the years, leading to this historic new year. Our job is to not merely celebrate this year but to nourish love of country in our culture so our descendants can celebrate 250 years from now.

