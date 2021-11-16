Fox Nation's Patriot Awards to honor everyday heroes across the country

Fox Nation will host its third annual Patriot Awards in Florida where it will honor everyday heroes across the United States who have shown dedication to our nation and the values we hold dear.

"We talk politics 364 days of the year. Well, one night it's just patriotism, and that's what you're going to get at the Patriot Awards. An amazing line-up of everyday heroes who never sought the spotlight," Pete Hegseth, who will host the awards ceremony, said. "Tomorrow night we highlight the real heroes who never expected to be highlighted."

"There won't be a dry eye in the place. You will be swelled with patriotism."

PETE HEGSETH SET TO HOST FOX NATION'S BIGGEST EVENT OF THE YEAR: THIRD ANNUAL PATRIOT AWARDS

Fox News' biggest names, including Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity will make an appearance at the event that will give awards in categories such as "Most Valuable Patriot Award," "Modern Warrior Award," "Back the Blue Award," "Heroism Award," and the "Young Patriot Award."

The event can be streamed live on Fox Nation.

"The whole Fox News primetime lineup will be there, and you can meet them," Hegseth said. Dan Bongino, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Nancy Grace, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan, Johnny "Joey" Jones and Lawrence Jones will be in attendance.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

The event will take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, at 8 p.m. ET. Fox Nation subscribers can view the exclusive event live on Fox Nation. The event will be rebroadcast on the FOX News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

"Come join us, it's going to be a great time," Hegseth said as he put on a cap with an American flag.