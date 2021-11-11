Pete Hegseth set to host Fox Nation's biggest event of the year: Third annual Patriot Awards

Fox Nation is set to host its third annual Patriot Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 17 with a live audience in attendance.

The event will take place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Fox Nation with an encore presentation to air on Fox News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. The 2020 show was presented without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Emceed by " Fox & Friends Weekend " co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth , the evening will showcase and award America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes.



For the first time ever, Fox News' primetime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham will take the stage to honor some of America's most noble patriots.



Other big Fox News Media names, like Dan Bongino, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Nancy Grace, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Lara Logan, Johnny "Joey" Jones, and Lawrence Jones, will be presenting or in attendance.



Throughout the evening, select patriots will be honored in a number of categories, including Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Back the Blue, Patriot Award for the Everyday Patriot, The Modern Warrior Patriot Award, and more.



The show will also feature musical performances by John Rich and additional country music stars such as Heath Sanders and Tyler Farr.