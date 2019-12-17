'Fox & Friends' on Dems facing backlash from constituents on impeachment

Many Americans are not convinced President Trump should be impeached and want lawmakers to focus on issues that impact their everyday lives, "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt said Tuesday, reacting to the backlash two House Democrats faced from their constituents over the impeachment push.

"If you look at your 401(k), if you look at the stock market, we are all doing better than we were when he was elected," Earhardt said, noting a new Axios report on Michigan voters who are opposed to impeachment after previously supporting Barack Obama and backing Trump in 2016.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., faced a rowdy audience at a community meeting Monday, as she explained her newly announced decision to support the impeachment articles, which are expected to be approved by the full House of Representatives this week.

Slotkin’s district supported Trump in 2016, so she was prepared for the mixed reception at Monday’s event. Indeed, the event kicked off with a battery of jeers and outbursts from the crowd as she spoke about why she went from being against impeachment after the Russia investigation to in favor of it now.

“I’m glad to see so much enthusiasm for civic engagement,” she said when her introduction was met with a chorus of boos from an apparently pro-Trump segment of the audience.

Earlier in the day, Slotkin announced she will vote for impeachment, days after telling Fox News she was undecided and would review the evidence.

“I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a controversial decision,” Slotkin said later, moving to the subject of impeachment after beginning with other legislative matters. In the midst of the jeering, she declared, “I’m just gonna continue, ‘cause I got the mic.”

The raucous reception for Slotkin came just days after a town hall House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's southern California district descended into chaos after jeers led to clashes among attendees.

"You will be going to jail for treason!" one man could be heard shouting in videos from the event that were posted online. The man acknowledged the outburst was unrelated to the purpose of the event, stating, "No disrespect to you all, I'm glad you guys are getting recognized for your genocide, but this man is a f-----g liar!"

Host Brian Kilmeade said states like New York and California will not support Trump in 2020, so it's important to look at how voters in swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania feel about impeachment. He said Schiff has been leading an "emotional charge" to impeach the president while looking past misconduct by the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

"He's the face of impeachment. ... It's amazing. This happened in California!" said Kilmeade.

The latest Fox News Poll, which was released Sunday, shows 45 percent of voters approve of the job Trump’s doing, up from 42 percent in late October. Meanwhile, 50 percent support Trump's impeachment and removal from office, up one point from late October.

