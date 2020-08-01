Expand / Collapse search
Fourth-grader who wants to be a Navy SEAL starts service by helping veterans

The 8-year-old South Carolinian distributes gift cards and mows the lawns of those in need

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A South Carolina fourth-grader who dreams of becoming a U.S. Navy SEAL is starting by helping local veterans.

In a Saturday interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Greyson Winfield and his father Greg explained that they started Helping Footprint -- their mission to serve their community -- because it was the “right thing to do in times of need.”

INDIANA OFFICER HELPS 12-YEAR-OLD WITH LEMONADE STAND: 'I TRUST COPS'

Working with his brother Garrett, the selfless 8-year-old collects gift cards to help those who need food, prepares small meals for other kids, and renders other considerate services.

According to WMBF, he mowed his fifth yard Tuesday for a 20-year Marine Corps veteran. The veteran, Ron Linke, has a bad back and diabetes.

"It’s pretty amazing. He’s a real special guy," Greg said. "Helping Footprint -- that he came up with pretty much on his own. You know, me and mom helped him with it a little bit. But, he’s a pretty amazing kid."

"I couldn't be prouder of him," added the older Winfield.

"But to think that your son, at that age, has that kind of ambition: what in his life or what in your parenting brought him that way?" asked "Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth.

Winfield explained that he works at a 911 call center in Conway, S.C. and that both he and his wife worked as volunteer firefighters when the family lived in New Jersey.

"So, I guess it runs in the blood," he remarked.

South Carolina boy sells lemonade to benefit law enforcementVideo

"But, even at a young age, we noticed that he was a helper," Winfield noted.

"[Greyson], at 4-years-old, was starting to give away toys at Christmas time because the answer we got [was] ‘well, there are some kids that don't have a lot like us, Dad. So, we want to be able to help them so they can have Christmas,'" he recalled.

Helping Footprint is accepting donations via their Facebook page. Greyson's parents also told WPDE they will be giving out gift cards to help others during the pandemic.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.

