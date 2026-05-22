Outrage over Qurans and Hijabs at Texas school ignites Bible revival outside campus gates

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Outrage erupted after a "Why Islam?" table at a Texas high school handed out Qurans, pamphlets about Sharia law and hijabs in February.

A counter-response surfaced outside Wylie East High School on Tuesday; a table stocked with Bibles, miniature Jesus figures, and bracelets set up near the parking lot before school.

Some participants also held signs reading, "Bibles Not Qurans," directly responding to the earlier Islam display.

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Fox News Digital spoke with people at the demonstration, which included parents with kids in the district, local activists, students and organizers of the Bible handout. According to organizers, hundreds of Bibles were handed out.

The organizer of the event, local Dallas-Fort Worth radio host Chris Krok, said he was following the incident in February and his listeners suggested doing a Bible handout.

"My listeners and my podcast followers have been saying, 'Why don't you pass out Bibles? Why don't you pass out Bibles.' And so this came together over several months, several weeks of people asking over and over again," he said.

Krok shared that he, along with Wylie East student Marco Hunter-Lopez and the 16-year-old's father have been working together to expose the incident.

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Hunter-Lopez sounded the alarm on the incident at his school, even going to Washington, D.C. Invited by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, he testified on Capitol Hill on May 13 before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution and Limited Government in a hearing titled, "Sharia-Free America."

When the school found out about the Bible handout, the Wylie ISD Superintendent Kim Spicer, Ed.D sent the following email to parents, including in part:

"I also want to be clear that Wylie ISD respects the rights of individuals to distribute religious materials in public spaces in accordance with the law, and groups are welcome to make Bibles available to students and families. At the same time, district procedures regarding outside groups, visitors, and the distribution of non-school materials on campus will be followed. Any distribution of materials must remain off school property, and if needed, district staff will communicate directly with individuals regarding appropriate options available under district procedures."

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In an email obtained by Fox News Digital, sent out to parents from the superintendent, it was stated the materials at the 'Why Islam?' display were not reviewed or approved in advance.

The email included, "Wylie ISD does not allow the distribution of any religious materials to students, regardless of the group or message," and called this a "clear violation of board policy," and expressed regret. The district added that the table came to meet with the Muslim Student Association to spotlight World Hijab Day.

Wylie East Principal Tiffany Doolan also addressed parents following the incident, in part saying, "What happened on Monday should not have happened. There were mistakes made, and it happened on my watch. I am the principal of Wylie East High School, and you have trusted me with your children. I owe it to them and to you to learn from this moment and to move forward with the kind of leadership and accountability this community deserves."

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Krok claimed, "The principal, according to multiple student witnesses, overlooked while this was happening, watched on as this was happened, hence approval. You can't get into this school unless you go through a locked area and you have a signature of the principal and advisor."

Wylie ISD refuted this in a statement to Fox News Digital,

"The four adult women did not bypass security procedures. They arrived at the front entrance, pressed the buzzer, presented identification, and then entered the front office, which serves as a security vestibule. They then went through the normal visitor process, scanned their IDs through the district’s visitor management system, and stated they were there to meet with the Muslim Student Association. Campus staff followed multiple required procedures; however, they failed to verify in the system whether the required guest speaker form had been submitted. Had that final step been completed, staff would have seen that the form had not been submitted, and the individuals would not have been permitted to meet with the student organization or leave the front office."

Hunter-Lopez claimed, "The principal was there that day looking on, and we actually have photos of her from two previous years wearing the hijab and promoting Islamic events. So this is not an isolated incident. So even if policies were broken, the principal looked on and did nothing about it, so we know she was just A-OK with it."

On Instagram, the principal's account @raidernationprincipal shows Doolan wearing a hijab with students in 2025 with the caption, "Yesterday, our MSA created an opportunity for everyone to experience the beauty of wearing a hijab on World Hijab Day! I LOVED this experience!"

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Krok said that they were going to "follow the rules" and share their faith in response.

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"If Islamic people are allowed into this school to proselytize, we're going to show up and we're going to stand up against it. And we're saying you cannot proselytize in there. Come out here like we are."

Local activist, Justin "JB" Bennett, a Collin County GOP precinct chairman,n took the opportunity for the Bible handout to discuss the importance of faith and Jesus and rejected the notion that this was a protest.

"I would call it, 'Let's share the love of Jesus, let's spread the message about the gospel how Jesus died for your sins you all you have to do is submit to Jesus and say you're my Lord and Savior, I believe that you died for me,'" he said.

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Kevin, a parent of Wylie ISD, also participated in the Bible handout, with a focus on sharing his faith, "Want to make sure that everybody gets a chance to learn more about what Jesus has done for the world, It's really quite simple. We want to play by the rules and want everybody else to play by the rules too."

Another Texan, Joel, and his wife Kelly also shared Kevin's sentiment of not being there to protest but to share the "love of Jesus Christ."

However, about a dozen student protesters showed up across from the Bible handout in the school's parking lot, with signs that said "Love Thy Neighbor, which includes all religions."

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Hunter-Lopez added, "This nation is founded on Christian values and beliefs. Our founders believed in that. And ideology that's completely antithetical to those beliefs that is suppression, that is coercion, we don't want that in our schools. So that's why we're here today."

During his testimony, Hunter-Lopez shared experiencing threatening messages following speaking out.

"I had people saying that they were going to be at my house waiting for me to get home and they were going to shoot me," he told the subcommittee . "I had people telling me to kill myself. A lot of different things. But I know nobody can proclaim anything over me because I wake up every morning with victory with Christ."

Following the February incident, a staff member was placed on leave. According to Wylie ISD in its statements to Fox News Digital, the employee has since returned to work.

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"The fact that those actions are not public should not be interpreted to mean no action was taken," was included in the statement.

The district maintained that this was a "procedural breakdown, not an intentional act of favoritism or an endorsement of any religion by the school or the principal."

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The rest of the statement to Fox News Digital can be seen below.

Fox News Digital reached out to Principal Doolan for comment.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report