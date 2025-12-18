Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Texas Republicans launch 'Sharia Free America Caucus' aimed at defending 'Western civilization'

Reps Keith Self and Chip Roy aim to ban foreign nationals who 'adhere to Sharia' from entering US

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Texas constitution does not allow Sharia courts or Sharia law: Gov. Greg Abbott Video

Texas constitution does not allow Sharia courts or Sharia law: Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, comments on news of investigations into Sharia courts in Texas and the designation of CAIR as a terrorist organization on ‘Hannity.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A pair of conservative lawmakers are launching a new group in the House of Representatives to "protect Western civilization in the United States," according to one of its founders.

Reps. Keith Self, R-Texas, and Chip Roy, R-Texas, are starting the "Sharia Free America Caucus," Fox News Digital learned first.

"Anytime you go to a fight, you bring as many friends with you as you can. I'm a military guy," Self told Fox News Digital. "So what we need to do is build this caucus now so that we can start educating the American people to the dangers of Sharia in the United States."

TRUMP MOVES AGAINST MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD AS ISLAMIST GROUP SPREADS IN WEST

Chip Roy and Keith Self

Reps. Chip Roy and Keith Self are creating a new group called the "Sharia Free America Caucus." (Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Self said it was "fundamentally incompatible with the U.S. Constitution."

The caucus also has support in the Senate from Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who Self said he hoped could help push some of its legislative goals forward through both chambers.

Among the bills they're hoping to push is a ban on foreign nationals who "adhere to Sharia" from entering the U.S., and a measure that would designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

FORMER UK PM DEFENDS TRUMP FOR HIGHLIGHTING 'SHARIA LAW' IN BRITAIN DURING UN SPEECH

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville arrives for a Senate Republican Caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, April 2, 2025 (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"America is facing a threat that directly attacks our Constitution and our Western values: the spread of Sharia law," Roy said in a statement. "From Texas to every state in this constitutional republic, instances of Sharia adherents masquerading as 'refugees' — and in many cases, sleeper cells connected to terrorist organizations — are threatening the American way of life."

Sharia broadly refers to a code of ethics and conduct used by devout Muslims. Sharia law more specifically often refers to the criminal code used in non-secular Islamic countries, like Iran.

In its most extreme cases, such as when ISIS-controlled parts of the Middle East, charges like blasphemy could carry the death penalty.

U.S. Capitol building

U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, Dec. 2, 2024.  (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

But guarantees of religious freedom in the Constitution mean that Sharia law can not be carried out on any governmental level in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Republicans' caucus appears largely symbolic in nature, but it's evidence of the continued culture war raging in the country.

Self also pointed to countries like the U.K. and France, where growing unrest between Muslim refugees and the current populace has dominated headlines in recent years.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue