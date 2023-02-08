Former Twitter safety chief: 'Regrettably' Libs of TikTok account remains on platform

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Twitter executive Yoel Roth and attacked Libs of TikTok and lamented that the account was still allowed on the platform Wednesday during a congressional hearing.

During the Congressional Oversight Committee and Accountability hearing on Twitter's role in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, Ocasio-Cortez used the opportunity to attack the popular Twitter account. She particularly went after Libs of TikTok for sharing videos regarding Boston Children’s Hospital's gender transition procedures for minors.

"Are you aware from — that from August 11th to August 16th that account posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children?" Ocasio-Cortez asked Roth.

"Yes, I am aware of that and other claims from the account," the former Twitter Head of Trust and Safety responded.

After she deemed it a "lie" that was "circulated by other prominent far-right influencers," Ocasio-Cortez said the information led to "real life harassment and ultimately a bomb threat" to Boston Children's Hospital.

"And this account is still on that platform today, isn’t it?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

"Regrettably, yes, it is," Roth answered.

Ocasio-Cortez’s attack as well as Roth’s response was soon attacked on Twitter.

"The great irony here is that @AOC is lying. Libs of TikTok has simply reported the facts about what these hospitals have said about their own services. It's all documented. But this is what they do — they use misinformation to smear you as being a source of it," The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted with a screenshot of a page from the hospital's website on gender surgery.

X Strategies senior digital strategist Greg Price reported, "The story about Boston Children's Hospital was also not a lie. [Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok] literally posted a video on their YouTube to her Twitter."

"I was told this is literally stochastic terrorism," Washington Examiner executive editor Seth Mandel said of Ocasio-Cortez "attacking" Libs of TikTok.

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier wrote, "While hysterectomy is not mentioned, according to this archive of the Boston Children's Hospital website, as of last April the hospital offered ‘vaginoplasty’ surgery to 17 year olds. By August, it had been changed to 18 year olds."

"Liberals hate free speech. They can't debate you, so they just try to silence you," Substack writer Jim Treacher tweeted.

"Love that Democrats’ public enemy #1 on Twitter is an account that literally just reposts public content liberals have posted under their own names. That they’re trying to get @libsoftiktok deplatformed shows they know they have a real crazy vs. normal problem," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote.

The Libs of TikTok account also responded to the clip with several tweets mocking both Roth and Ocasio-Cortez.

"AOC isn’t mad that children are being chemically and surgically castrated. She’s just mad you found out," the account wrote.

Another tweet read, "I can’t even[] express in words the amount of satisfaction I feel knowing that Twitter’s former chief of censorship @yoyoel, is triggered by this account’s existence. And the best part is, there’s absolutely nothing he can do about it!"

During the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez attacked conservatives for an "obsession" with inciting "violence "against transgender people and others.

"Despite inspiring a bomb threat due to the right-wing incitement of violence against trans Americans in this country, because they cannot let go of this obsession with fixating violence and inciting violence against trans and LGBT people, in addition to immigrants, in addition to women of color. This is a party that cannot pick on anyone their own size," she said.