Taylor Lorenz shrugs off death threats directed at Libs of TikTok weeks after doxxing Twitter personality

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post "internet culture" columnist Taylor Lorenz was quick to dismiss the death threats being aimed at Libs of TikTok just weeks after she doxxed the popular Twitter personality.

Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of a Twitter user who sent her a message claiming a "pipe bomb" was on her way and urged her to kill herself.

"Hi @FBI, I’m being threatened with a pipe bomb. Can you please look into this?" Libs of TikTok publicly asked the authorities.

Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald, a vocal critic of Lorenz, reacted, "This is what it's like to be a woman on the internet who got doxed by a newspaper owned by the world's richest man: actual death threats and encouragement of suicide," adding, "Since liberal outlets only care when this happens to rich, famous national journalists, they'll ignore this."

WASHINGTON POST RESCINDS PROMOTION TO EDITOR ALLEGEDLY RESPONSIBLE FOR STEALTH EDIT IN TAYLOR LORENZ REPORT

"Exactly. And I received about another 5 death threats in addition to this since yesterday," Libs of TikTok told Greenwald."

Libs of TikTok later provided an "update," saying she received "about a dozen death threats" and how "Twitter has not removed any of the accounts of those who sent the threats."

That caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media giant.

QUESTIONS REMAIN AS TAYLOR LORENZ BLAMES EDITOR, ‘BAD FAITH CAMPAIGN’ OVER ERRONEOUS WAPO REPORT

"Why? @Twitter" Musk wondered.

That exchange was mocked by Lorenz, who tweeted "Of course."

Lorenz accused Libs of TikTok of "escalating attacks" against the LGBTQ community as the Twitter icon is known for sharing videos showing woke ideology being promoted at schools, including the exposure of sexual orientation and gender identity to young children. She swiped Glenn Greenwald as a "right wing influencer" despite his openly liberal politics, saying he has "notoriously downplayed harassment against women journalists & said death threats are ‘an inevitable part of a public platform.'"

She went on to falsely accuse the conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee of having "invested in Libs of TikTok," a claim Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillion pushed back on.

THE WASHINGTON POST'S WEEK FROM HELL

"Taylor, you probably should have reached out to me before reporting fake news. The Babylon Bee has never invested in anything… My personal investments are not Babylon Bee investments," Dillion told Lorenz.

Dillon later shared a screenshot showing he was temporarily "autoblocked" by Lorenz with a disclaimer saying she uses Twitter's "Safety Mode" that "flagged [his] interactions as potentially abusive or spammy."

The Washington Post declined to comment.

In April, Lorenz penned a piece exposing Libs of TikTok's identity that included information about her profession and religion and even included a hyperlink that doxxed her home address.

But her report came days after she appeared on MSNBC sobbing as she decried the online harassment of women, which critics panned her as being hypocritical.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating," Lorenz told MSNBC. "It’s horrifying… It’s overwhelming."

Lorenz landed in hot water earlier this month after she falsely claimed she had reached out to YouTubers she cited in her report about online influencers who thrived during the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. She later threw her editor under the bus after the Post was caught stealth-editing her report.