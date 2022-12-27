Expand / Collapse search
Face of 'Libs of TikTok,' who remained anonymous due to Left's 'violent nature,' finally revealed

'Libs of TikTok: The Reveal' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
The identity behind the viral Twitter account Libs of TikTok was revealed on Tuesday's "Tucker Carlson Today," putting a face to the formerly anonymous creator, Chaya Raichik, whose profile has caused a stir among left-wing ideologues while raising awareness about the goings-on inside America's classrooms for some time.

"When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous' … and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed," Raichik told Carlson during the Fox Nation episode.

Raichik, who had been doxxed by Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz earlier this year, had remained anonymous due to backlash over her controversial account, which assembles a collection of TikTok videos from leftists, exposing their hypocrisy and radical ideology.

LIBS OF TIKTOK SAYS WASHINGTON POST, TAYLOR LORENZ RESPONSIBLE FOR ‘UNNVERVING’ POST-DOXXING THREATS

"This is information you should have but have never had until Libs of TikTok bothered to put it into one place and show you."

"For doing that, the person who runs Libs of TikTok has been the focus of a lot of hate and many threats. So many that person has remained anonymous," Carlson said Tuesday before revealing her identity.

The face behind the Libs of TikTok Twitter account revealed her face during Tuesday's episode on Fox Nation.

Raichik said though her name and location were shared when she was doxxed, her photos never leaked.

"I never did any in-person events, and I'm choosing to do that now because I feel like, over the past few months, I've done so much. I've helped educate people. I know that I've helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues, and I think I've done all I can, and I am ready for the next step," she told Carlson.

Raichik said her account's fame has led parents' groups to seek out her help, as well as requests from others who want to learn how to expose and push back against the Left in similar ways.

TUCKER: LIBS OF TIKTOK OUST CAMPAIGN WAS DESIGNED TO SHUT DOWN A HIGHLY EFFECTIVE TWITTER FEED

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz, who ousted the identity of Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik earlier this year.

"I was restrained from doing all of those things [while being anonymous], and I'm ready to do them. I think that I'll be a lot more effective when I'm not so anonymous anymore, and I'm excited."

She added that while she has already made plans for speaking engagements in the upcoming months, she hopes to become increasingly involved in pushing back against the types of leftists she spotlighted with her account.

"I want to do all I can and help people to fight this," she said.

MSNBC GUEST ACCUSED MUSK AND LIBS OF TIKTOK OF PROMOTING ‘STOCHASTIC TERRORISM’ ON TWITTER

Libs of TikTok took Twitter by storm after ousting several TikTok videos from liberal accounts.

Carlson sang Raichik's praises for uncovering the truth and stepping into the spotlight to advance her cause, calling the move an act of "bravery."

"What you've done – essentially – is bring to light, to publicize what they're already saying in public. That's your crime," he said.

Raichik said the reason for outrage from the Left lies behind TikTok creators' wishes to steer clear of people like her who will call out their content.

"They want their content out there, but they don't want us to see it. It doesn't add up," she said. "They're allowed to post it, but we're not allowed to notice. The crime is noticing what they're doing."

Libs of TikTok continues to post videos that portray adults allegedly sexually exploiting children under the guise of progressive rhetoric or including sexually explicit or gender ideology content inside classrooms.

In the past year, the account faced hurdles not only from critics but also in the form of censorship from the Big Tech giant as Twitter slapped Raichik with "hateful conduct" accusations and suspended the account multiple times.

