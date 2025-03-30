Former Israeli hostage tells '60 Minutes' Trump is the 'only one' with power to end war in Gaza

Freed Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas made a direct appeal to President Donald Trump to help others still in Hamas captivity in a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday.

In his first interview since being freed last month, Bibas told host Lesley Stahl he chose an American program so that "the White House would hear his message."

"Please stop this war. Help bring all the hostages back," Bibas pleaded to the president.

"And you think he can help?" Stahl asked.

"I know he can help," Bibas answered. "I am here because of Trump. I am here only because of him. I think he’s the only one who can stop this war again."

Bibas called on both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work towards a ceasefire to rescue the remaining hostages. Though Israel recently broke a ceasefire after Hamas refused to release more hostages, Bibas remained optimistic about Trump’s chances.

"He has to convince Netanyahu, convince Hamas. Yeah, I think he can do it," Bibas said.

Bibas spent more than 480 days in captivity after Hamas terrorists ripped him, his wife Shiri and two young children, Kfir and Ariel, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was one of three hostages released alongside Ofer Kalderon and American-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel.

Although Bibas returned home, his wife and children were found to have been brutally killed by Hamas terrorists. The remains of the children, aged four and ten months, were returned to Israel weeks after Bibas was released.

Shiri Bibas’ remains were initially believed to have been returned with her children. However, it was later discovered that the body in a coffin bearing her name and photo was not Shiri, which led to widespread outrage and condemnation from Israel.

Shiri Bibas’ remains were confirmed to have been returned one day later.

