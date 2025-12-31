Former FBI official says Americans won't 'bend the knee' to terrorists as New Year's threat elevated

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are ramping up security nationwide ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, a former top FBI official warned that the terror threat remains elevated, but encouraged Americans not to let fear dictate their plans.

"We're not going to bend the knee to terrorist activities," former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

"There's always been a high terrorist threat around New Year's and the holidays," he continued, pointing to the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack that rocked New Orleans at the start of 2025 and a New Year’s Eve bombing plot recently foiled in southern California.

The California suspects planned attacks on multiple businesses and had discussed targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege the individuals are associated with the anti-government extremist group Turtle Island Liberation Front.

Despite the threats, Swecker urged revelers to "just be aware and alert" and praised the capabilities of the country's security and intelligence agencies, particularly in metropolitan areas.

"There's plenty of security out there, especially in New York City, Chicago, D.C., L.A.," Swecker said. "Those cities will be virtual fortresses."

He encouraged the public to immediately report suspicious behavior to police officers or security personnel.

The former FBI official said "the intelligence activity is in hyperdrive right now" and stressed that several plots have already been disrupted.

As an example, he pointed to a recent case involving the New York Police Department, which he described as "one of the best in the business." According to a Department of Justice press release, a Texas man was charged this week with providing bomb components and money to individuals he believed were acting on behalf of ISIS.