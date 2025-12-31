Former FBI official says Americans won't 'bend the knee' to terrorists as New Year's threat elevated

Expand / Collapse search
By Max Bacall Fox News
Americans urged to remain vigilant amid NYE celebrations

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker discusses DHS's warnings and law enforcement security measures for New Year's Eve celebrations amid concerns of terror threats, encouraging Americans to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

As federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are ramping up security nationwide ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, a former top FBI official warned that the terror threat remains elevated, but encouraged Americans not to let fear dictate their plans.

"We're not going to bend the knee to terrorist activities," former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends."

The New Year's Eve ball in NYC

Seven-foot-tall numerals for "2026" are displayed during an illumination ceremony on Dec. 26, 2025, at One Times Square in New York City, ahead of this year's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

"There's always been a high terrorist threat around New Year's and the holidays," he continued, pointing to the ISIS-inspired terrorist attack that rocked New Orleans at the start of 2025 and a New Year’s Eve bombing plot recently foiled in southern California.

MAN IN CUSTODY FOR ALLEGEDLY THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS INTO LA FEDERAL BUILDING, DOCS SHOW

The California suspects planned attacks on multiple businesses and had discussed targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege the individuals are associated with the anti-government extremist group Turtle Island Liberation Front.

Chris Swecker

Chris Swecker testifies before a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Despite the threats, Swecker urged revelers to "just be aware and alert" and praised the capabilities of the country's security and intelligence agencies, particularly in metropolitan areas.

PUBLIC SAFETY CONCERNS LEAD TO CANCELLATION OF MAJOR NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS: WHAT TO KNOW

"There's plenty of security out there, especially in New York City, Chicago, D.C., L.A.," Swecker said. "Those cities will be virtual fortresses."

He encouraged the public to immediately report suspicious behavior to police officers or security personnel.

Texas man arrested for alleged ISIS ties, bomb-making materials Video

The former FBI official said "the intelligence activity is in hyperdrive right now" and stressed that several plots have already been disrupted.

As an example, he pointed to a recent case involving the New York Police Department, which he described as "one of the best in the business." According to a Department of Justice press release, a Texas man was charged this week with providing bomb components and money to individuals he believed were acting on behalf of ISIS.

