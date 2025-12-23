4 indicted in foiled New Year's Eve terror bombing plot targeting Southern California businesses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four individuals have been federally indicted in connection with a foiled New Year’s Eve bombing terror plot in Southern California, according to the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Court documents state that the group planned attacks on multiple businesses and also initiated plans to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents following the holiday season.

Prosecutors allege that the individuals are associated with the anti-government extremist group Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), whose members glorified terrorism and aimed to do "as much damage as possible."

Authorities identified the defendants as Audrey Illeene Carroll, Zachary Aaron Page, Dante James Anthony-Gaffield and Tina Lai in the alleged bombing plot, referred to by the group as "Operation Midnight Sun." The members face varying charges including conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, providing and attempting to provide material support to terrorists and possessing unregistered firearms.

Court documents said the four individuals were planning on detonating pipe bombs targeting at least five locations, including technology and logistics businesses, across Southern California.

Throughout early December 2025, the defendants allegedly took steps to procure bomb-making materials and used encrypted messaging platforms to coordinate the construction and testing of explosive devices.

Authorities reported that Carroll, through encrypted messaging, made alarming statements including "I identify as a terrorist," "I am a Hamas fangirl" and had goals of "completely pulverizing" buildings. She allegedly denounced peaceful protests while discussing fantasies of ambushing law enforcement agents.

The terror plot was reportedly foiled on Dec. 12, when the defendants traveled to the Mojave Desert to conduct live weapons testing but were abruptly intercepted by members of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team.

Officials said that despite the defendants’ efforts to avoid detection — such as wrapping phones in tinfoil to create "makeshift Faraday bags" and using apps that automatically delete encrypted messages — law enforcement was able to intercept their plans with the help of informants and undercover agents.

Authorities stated that defendant Carroll had unknowingly shared the group’s bombing plans with law enforcement assets. Through this, the FBI reportedly obtained copies of handwritten bombing plans, lists of required bomb-making materials, and information about the group’s extremist messaging network.

Defendants Carroll and Page also allegedly discussed plans they intended to carry out after the New Year’s Eve bombings, including targeting ICE agents and vehicles in order to intimidate and harm law enforcement, according to court documents.

All four defendants are expected to make their initial appearances in federal court in the Central District of California.