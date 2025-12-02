Expand / Collapse search
California

Man in custody for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into LA federal building, docs show

Suspect allegedly targeted downtown building housing ICE over immigration enforcement

By Matt Finn , Stephen Sorace Fox News
A Los Angeles man is in custody for allegedly hurling homemade Molotov cocktails into a downtown federal building Monday in what investigators say was a self-described "terrorist attack" that appeared to be over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deportations, Fox News has confirmed.

The unidentified suspect attempted to detonate the devices, but they did not ignite, investigators said. The suspect allegedly had additional suspected Molotov cocktails in his possession.

No injuries were reported. The suspect is expected in court Tuesday afternoon, when formal charges would be filed.

Federal investigators said the man appeared to be motivated by his anger at the federal government over immigration enforcement activities. After his arrest, the suspect allegedly told federal agents they were "separating families" and added, "this is a terrorist attack anyways," and, "I attacked your b---- a--."

Exterior of federal building in downtown Los Angeles as people line up outside

The federal building in downtown Los Angeles, where the U.S. Attorney’s office, ICE and other agencies are housed, was targeted in an alleged attack on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, authorities said. (Google Maps)

Authorities said that before the suspect went to the federal building Monday morning, he intentionally lit his rented apartment on fire. Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded, and an arson investigator determined an accelerant was used in that fire.

California Highway Patrol during the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles

California Highway Patrol on Alameda Street looking towards Roybal federal building to prevent protesters from coming through in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025.  (Carlin Still/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The federal building in downtown Los Angeles houses the U.S. Attorney’s office and ICE, among other agencies, and is where the processing of many illegal immigrants takes place.

The suspect was accused of throwing one of the Molotov cocktails into a door marked as an employee entrance, investigators said, adding that the incendiary device broke into pieces, had charring on it and was believed to be lit on fire. The suspect then allegedly threw a second Molotov cocktail through a separate public door where people were lining up to go through security.

Investigators determined each Molotov cocktail was made of a breakable container and contained a wick. According to a test, the devices contained hand sanitizer or ethanol —considered capable of igniting.

Immigration activists block ICE vans during a protest against a purported ICE raid on Canal Street on November 29, 2025 in New York City. Activists assembled outside of a garage used by ICE and later they tried to block ICE vehicles as they traveled from the garage down Canal Street to the Holland Tunnel to exit Manhattan.

 Immigration activists block ICE vans during a protest against a purported ICE raid on Canal Street on Nov. 29, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The incident comes after hundreds of anti-ICE agitators were caught on video throwing trash cans and debris at officers near a government building in New York City on Saturday. Police confirmed multiple arrests were made in relation to that attack.

