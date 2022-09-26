Expand / Collapse search
Former Clinton pollster: Chances of Biden re-election bid are 'nil' if Republicans win in midterms

Mark Penn says on 'America's Newsroom' Biden's presidency is at stake in midterms

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mark Penn: If Democrats lose the midterms, the chances Biden runs for re-election are 'nil' Video

Mark Penn: If Democrats lose the midterms, the chances Biden runs for re-election are 'nil'

Former Clinton pollster and advisor Mark Penn explains the consequences for the Democrats if they lose the midterm elections

Former Clinton pollster and advisor Mark Penn said on "America’s Newsroom" Monday that the chances of President Biden pursuing a second term are "nil" if the Democrats are defeated in the midterm elections.

REPUBLICANS BUILDING A MASSIVE BIDEN ACCOUNTABILITY AGENDA FOR 2023

MARK PENN: Most Democrats don't want to see Joe Biden run for re-election. They don't support him. The ratings that he's getting nationally once they are below 40, it's a really, really difficult rating to sustain through the midterms. Joe Biden's come out swinging. He gave that speech, he's trying to get on the campaign trail. He knows his presidency is at stake in these midterms. If it's a wipeout, the chance he can run again, I think is nil. And if it's a miraculous Democratic comeback, I think he'll run again for president. And he knows that and that's why I think he's out there on the trail.

