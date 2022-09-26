Former Clinton pollster: Chances of Biden re-election bid are 'nil' if Republicans win in midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Clinton pollster and advisor Mark Penn said on "America’s Newsroom" Monday that the chances of President Biden pursuing a second term are "nil" if the Democrats are defeated in the midterm elections.

MARK PENN: Most Democrats don't want to see Joe Biden run for re-election. They don't support him. The ratings that he's getting nationally once they are below 40, it's a really, really difficult rating to sustain through the midterms. Joe Biden's come out swinging. He gave that speech, he's trying to get on the campaign trail. He knows his presidency is at stake in these midterms. If it's a wipeout, the chance he can run again, I think is nil. And if it's a miraculous Democratic comeback, I think he'll run again for president. And he knows that and that's why I think he's out there on the trail.

