Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends First
Published

Former Blue Angels flight leader responds after San Francisco Democrat suggests banning military air show

San Francisco supervisor Dean Preston tweeted Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly' over city

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
San Francisco Democrat suggests banning the Blue Angels Video

San Francisco Democrat suggests banning the Blue Angels

Former Blue Angels flight leader Captain Eric Doyle joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his reaction and concerns surrounding military recruitment. 

A former Blue Angels flight leader issued a response Tuesday to a San Francisco Democrat who suggested banning the historic Navy air squadron, inviting him to come see the show for himself. 

Captain Eric Doyle joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss his reaction to the suggestion and the broader theme surrounding the fighter jet demonstration. 

"I think he should come join us at Fleet Week and see some of his constituents," Doyle told co-host Carley Shimkus. "Fleet Week is one of the best air shows of the season. So many great people out there."

GOP REP PROMISES TO TAKE AIM AT ‘WOKE’ MILITARY IF REPUBLICANS WIN ELECTION 

"They're excited, so I don't think if they took a vote on it that that bill would pass right now," he continued. 

The Navy's Blue Angels (pictured) and the Air Force's Thunderbirds are known for their close-flying, high-speed aerial acrobatics.

The Navy's Blue Angels (pictured) and the Air Force's Thunderbirds are known for their close-flying, high-speed aerial acrobatics. (US Navy)

San Francisco District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, who is a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, made that suggestion in a tweet over the weekend. 

"The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco," the tweet read. "That's it. That's the tweet." He did not elaborate any further. 

The Blue Angels were previously scheduled to perform on Sunday, but the demonstration was canceled due to fog. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To take a note out of the mission statement for the Blue Angels, it's to inspire a culture of excellence and service to country or just service, and that's really what it's all about," Doyle said. "It's not recruiting, it's service. So putting the needs of others before the needs of your own, and that's what we hang our hat on."

Blue Angels perform at the Kansas City Air Show Video

"So honestly, that's kind of what he's doing right now," he continued. "He's serving his city and his country actually in a different way than maybe some of the service members in the military, but it's really it's all cut from the same cloth."

Preston's office did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 