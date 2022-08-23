Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida pilot recounts crashing plane on busy Orlando highway after stunning turn of events

Remy Colin said the crash occurred due to mechanical failure

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Mechanical problems forced a Florida pilot to crash-land his small plane onto a busy Orlando highway last Friday, performing a stunning feat.

"It was a chain of events," Remy Colin said on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday. "I had bad information. I was supposed to have an hour and a half of fuel in my plane."

Colin said he revised his estimation of his remaining fuel to 30 minutes.

STUNNING VIDEO SHOWS FLORIDA CESSNA PLANE CRASHING ONTO ORLANDO ROAD

The Cessna 182 plane is seen crashing on Friday, Aug. 19, in Orlando, Fla.

The Cessna 182 plane is seen crashing on Friday, Aug. 19, in Orlando, Fla. (Raiah Collins/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

"When I got onto the ramp, one of my radios was faulty, so I tried to troubleshoot it. I spent 20 minutes on the ramp, went up for five minutes and again the radio was faulty…"

The tumultuous crash-landing occurred when Colin returned to land again so he could fix his radio.

"It was an annual flight to see if the plane had been fixed correctly, and the plane was doing well apart from the radio," he said, adding that he was supposed to land immediately, but took too much time attempting to troubleshoot the faulty radio.

SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN WATERS OFF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COAST

This split image from Orange County Fire Rescue shows first responders arriving at the scene of the plane crash on Friday, Aug. 19, in Orlando, Fla.

This split image from Orange County Fire Rescue shows first responders arriving at the scene of the plane crash on Friday, Aug. 19, in Orlando, Fla. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

Colin said he was forced to stall the airplane at 25 to 30 feet to prevent slamming into hundreds of cars on the busy highway and aimed for a driveway instead.

"When I hit, I had control for one second, and I saw a driveway, so I thought it was my best solution, so I went for that driveway," he said, adding that two trees ultimately stopped the plane.

Colin miraculously walked away from the scene with only minor scrapes and bruises. 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.