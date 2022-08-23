Florida pilot recounts crashing plane on busy Orlando highway after stunning turn of events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mechanical problems forced a Florida pilot to crash-land his small plane onto a busy Orlando highway last Friday, performing a stunning feat.

"It was a chain of events," Remy Colin said on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday. "I had bad information. I was supposed to have an hour and a half of fuel in my plane."

Colin said he revised his estimation of his remaining fuel to 30 minutes.

"When I got onto the ramp, one of my radios was faulty, so I tried to troubleshoot it. I spent 20 minutes on the ramp, went up for five minutes and again the radio was faulty…"

The tumultuous crash-landing occurred when Colin returned to land again so he could fix his radio.

"It was an annual flight to see if the plane had been fixed correctly, and the plane was doing well apart from the radio," he said, adding that he was supposed to land immediately, but took too much time attempting to troubleshoot the faulty radio.

Colin said he was forced to stall the airplane at 25 to 30 feet to prevent slamming into hundreds of cars on the busy highway and aimed for a driveway instead.

"When I hit, I had control for one second, and I saw a driveway, so I thought it was my best solution, so I went for that driveway," he said, adding that two trees ultimately stopped the plane.

Colin miraculously walked away from the scene with only minor scrapes and bruises.