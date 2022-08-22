Stunning video shows Florida Cessna plane crashing onto Orlando road

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An incredible video has emerged showing a Cessna plane crash-landing on a road in Orlando, Florida, after it reportedly suffered mechanical problems.

The pilot in the incident Friday managed to escape the wreck without any injuries, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

"I heard, ‘Boom!’ and I looked out the window and I said, ‘Oh my god, what happened?’" Samia Masood, the owner of the home the plane crashed in front of, told Fox35 Orlando. "I was shocked. I was shaking because maybe he died or something and the first thing I said is are you OK?. He said yes I’m OK."

Video taken from inside a vehicle driving along the road where the accident happened shows the plane trying to stabilize before it nose-dives into the ground.

"Oh my God, bro. Holy f---!" a person inside that vehicle is heard saying.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are now investigating the crash.

The website FlightAware listed the plane as leaving Orlando Executive Airport at 3:44 p.m. that afternoon before crashing five minutes later, according to Fox35 Orlando.

Masood told the station that the crash damaged a new driveway she just installed, but she is happy that the pilot is safe.

The Florida Highway Patrol and police also told Fox35 Orlando that the 40-year-old pilot from Longwood brought the plane down after suffering a mechanical failure.

That pilot, identified by ABC News as Remy Colin, said to the network that he got distracted by trying to fix the plane’s faulty radio and ultimately ran out of fuel during what was supposed to be a short test flight. He added that he tried his best to land it in an area that would minimize damage to others.