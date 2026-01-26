Expand / Collapse search
Fired nurse who wished childbirth injury on Karoline Leavitt says 'f--- you' to critics

Nurse was fired after she hoped White House press secretary gets severely injured in childbirth

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Karoline Leavitt expecting a baby girl backed by a 'pro-family' White House Video

Karoline Leavitt expecting a baby girl backed by a 'pro-family' White House

'My View' host Lara Trump joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss press secretary Karoline Leavitt's second pregnancy, her view on declining birthrates in the U.S. and what it means to be a working mother.

A Florida nurse who said she hopes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gets seriously injured during childbirth is defending herself to critics in a new TikTok video. 

"So they just murdered a man in Minnesota, they murdered a man in Minnesota, and you motherf------ are coming after me 'cause I used bad language? F--- you. I’m on the right side of this. F--- you," said Lexie Lawler, a former labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital. 

Lawler was fired from Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital after posting a video where she wished Leavitt permanent harm during childbirth, saying, "As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth degree tear."

Karoline Leavitt

A Florida nurse who said she hopes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt gets severely injured in childbirth is defending herself to critics in a new TikTok video.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She added, "I hope you f------ rip from bow to stern and never s--- normally again, you c---," she said.  

The hospital told Fox News Digital that her comments "do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals."

hospital hallway

Lawler was fired from Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital after posting a video where she wished Leavitt permanent harm during childbirth, saying, "As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth degree tear." (iStock)

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling for the Florida Board of Nursing to revoke Lawler’s license. 

Uthmeier told Fox News Digital in a statement that, "Women shouldn’t have to worry about a politically-driven nurse who wishes them pain and suffering being in the delivery room during childbirth." 

He added, "It’s evil. The Florida Board of Nursing must take action to keep this person away from patients permanently."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling for the Florida Board of Nursing to revoke Lawler’s license.  (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

