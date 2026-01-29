Florida nurse voluntarily gives up license after saying he won't perform anesthesia on MAGA patients

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida nurse who said he would not "perform anesthesia" for "MAGA" patients has relinquished his license.

"Effective today, Erik Martindale is no longer a registered nurse in Florida," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote in an X post Thursday.

"Healthcare is not contingent on political beliefs, and we have zero tolerance for partisans who put politics above their ethical duty to treat patients with the respect and dignity they deserve," he added.

FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL DEMANDS NURSING BOARD REVOKE LICENSE OF NURSE WHO WISHED INJURY ON KAROLINE LEAVITT

In a since-deleted post on social media, Martindale said, "I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!"

Martindale later said that his Facebook account was hacked.

A high-ranking state official familiar with the situation confirmed that Martindale relinquished his license, adding he broke the compact agreement by moving out of state to Indiana without notifying the Florida Board of Nursing.

POLICE INVESTIGATE VCU NURSE WHO INSTRUCTED 'SABOTAGE' OF ICE AGENTS IN VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEOS

The portal bearing Martindale’s license number and license verification on the Florida Department of Health’s website says he voluntarily relinquished his license in the "license status" field. According to Florida's Department of Health website, voluntary relinquishment "does not constitute discipline."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida Board of Nursing and attempted to contact Martindale for comment.

WHITE HOUSE BABY BOOM IN FULL BLOOM AS USHA VANCE, TOP TRUMP AIDES ANNOUNCE PREGNANCIES

This comes as another Florida nurse, Lexie Lawler, a former labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, was fired last week after posting a video in which she wished Leavitt permanent harm during childbirth.

In her video, Lawler said, "As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth degree tear."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP