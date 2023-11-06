Flashback: Rapper Macklemore was accused of antisemitism years before speaking at ‘Free Palestine’ rally

Rapper Macklemore, who attended the pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington D.C. over the weekend, once donned a costume that was widely panned as antisemitic.

Macklemore spoke at the pro-Palestinian event where thousands called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war while chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which echoes a Hamas rallying cry and is viewed as a call for the destruction of the Jewish state of Israel.

"This is absolutely beautiful to observe today," Macklemore told the crowd.

"There are thousands of people that are here that are more qualified to speak on the issue of a free Palestine than myself," he continued. "I don’t know enough, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide."

Macklemore, who is also an outspoken supporter of the LGBTQ community, previously called for a ceasefire on Instagram, condemning the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7 but saying that "killing innocent humans in retaliation as a collective punishment is not the answer."

In 2014, Macklemore issued an apology after wearing a costume that was considered wildly antisemitic. The rapper wore an oversized nose, bowl-cut wig and a long beard during a Seattle performance, prompting the Jerusalem Post to say he appeared as a "stereotypical Jew."

Macklemore's rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the time, The Forward also criticized Macklemore’s outfit choice, writing, "Really, Macklemore? A big Jewish nose? Subtle," and others scolded him on social media. He was called an "idiot," "hypocrite" and was accused of playing into the stereotype that Jewish people are cheap, since he wore the costume during a performance of the song "Thrift Shop."

Macklemore eventually apologized, posting a message claiming he randomly chose the pieces of the costume so he could disguise himself and move around freely during the show. He said it wasn't meant to be a caricature of a Jew.

"I respect all cultures and all people," Macklemore wrote. "I would never intentionally put down anybody for the fabric that makes them who they are. I love human beings, love originality, and ... happen to love a weird outfit from time to time."

He said he understood his critics’ point of view.

"I acknowledge how the costume could, within a context of stereotyping, be ascribed to a Jewish caricature," he wrote. "I am here to say that it was not absolutely not my intention, and unfortunately at the time I did not foresee the costume to be viewed in such regard. I'm saddened that this story, or any of my choices, would lead to any form of negativity."

Many were quick to recall Macklemore's past after he spoke at the pro-Palestinian event.

