Thousands of anti-Israel protesters descend on White House praising Hamas, slamming 'genocide Joe'

Tens of thousands of anti-Israel protesters descended on the White House over the weekend, demanding a cease-fire amid the war against Hamas as they refused to denounce the terrorist organization for its civilian-targeted brutality.

Correspondent Griff Jenkins reported that ANSWER Coalition, an anti-war and anti-racism organization, bussed thousands of people into Washington, D.C., to participate in the pro-Palestinian demonstrations from cities like New York, Tampa, Boston and Cleveland.

"Genocide Joe needs to halt his actions immediately and realize that he's going to face massive opposition from Democrat voters next election," one protester told Jenkins over the weekend.

OBAMA CALLS FOR END OF ‘OCCUPATION,’ SECURITY FOR ISRAEL, STATE FOR PALESTINIANS

"Is Biden a terrorist?" Jenkins asked one protester holding a Palestinian flag.

"He is. His hands are red with blood. They're soaked in blood, the blood of the children, the innocent children of Palestine," he responded.

"This is not Israel. This is Palestine. This is our ancestral homeland," another protester said.

"Do you support Israel to exist or are you saying get rid of Israel together?" Jenkins asked another.

"Get rid of it," he quickly responded.

HAMAS TRYING TO SNEAK INJURED FIGHTERS OUT AMONG CIVILIAN EVACUEES: US OFFICIAL

Jenkins spoke with many angry protesters over the weekend who refused to condemn Hamas and denounced the existence of Israel entirely.

He said there could have been as many as 100,000 protesters in attendance, while the organization claims there were 300,000 who marched in favor of Hamas and the annihilation of the Jewish state.

The protesters could be heard chanting the controversial, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a Palestinian slogan that critics claim supports the destruction of the Jewish state.

"Do you condemn Hamas or do you support their efforts?" Jenkins asked one demonstrator.

"Do you condemn 75 years of occupation? That's the answer," he shot back.

"I am not going to condemn Hamas," another protester said.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS SEEN SHAKING WHITE HOUSE GATE VANDALIZED WITH RED PAINT: ‘F--K JOE BIDEN’

Jenkins said he spoke with the coalition's national coordinator Brian Becker, who called the weekend protests the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations to ever take place in Washington.

He reported that protesters left red paint imitating bloody hands outside the White House gates. As of Monday morning, the paint had not yet been cleaned up.

"Should Israel exist?" Jenkins asked one protester. "There's no Israel," the demonstrator responded.

Another protester was holding an LGBTQ+ flag.

"What's the flag? What's the message out here?" Jenkins asked.

"Well Queer liberation, Palestinian liberation, liberation for everybody," he responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What about the LGBTQ rights not being respected in places like Gaza?"

"Well, people keep bringing that up. Maybe Hamas doesn't like Queer people, but Queer people like Palestinian people and would like them to be free," he said.