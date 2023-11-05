Just 1 pro-Palestinian DC protester arrested after acts of vandalism, bid to scale White House fence

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested just one person as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in the city on Saturday night.

Protesters could be seen vandalizing the White House fence and wrenching at the gate, and antisemitic graffiti was left on several buildings along the protesters' path through the city. The Metropolitan Police Department says it made sole arrest of an adult male during the hours-long march.

"During the event, several minor incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported to police. One adult male was arrested for Destruction of Property in the 700 block of 17th Street, Northwest. In addition, MPD is currently investigating acts of vandalism that damaged the McPherson Square Metro Station and several police vehicles," the MPD wrote in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.

"The Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year, and we support and facilitate people safely and peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest," acting Chief Pamela A. Smith said in a statement.

The Secret Service says its agents around the White House and other executive branch buildings made no arrests during the protest.

The protesters could be seen defacing multiple statues in downtown Washington as well, wrapping Palestinian flags around a statue of Benjamin Franklin and another of General Marquis de Lafayette near the White House.

The protesters were rallying against the Biden administration's support of Israel in the war against Hamas. Some outside the White House were heard chanting "F--k Joe Biden."

Video shared by the Daily Caller showed a protester, waving a Palestinian flag, climb half-way up the fence of the White House .

Fellow demonstrators cheered and continued chanting, "Free, free Palestine," in unison.

The one arrest came after a McDonald's restaurant was vandalized with graffiti and a window was smashed.

Demonstrators also chanted, "Allahu akbar" and "Cease-fire now!"

The U.S. Secret Service said everything was addressed without incident."

"Demonstrators are beginning to disperse from the area and the attempted gate trespass from earlier was handled without incident by Secret Service Uniformed Division officers and support teams," Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said. "As of now, no arrests have been made by Secret Service personnel."