Fetterman says socialism 'not the future' for Democrats despite NYC's leftward politics

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., drew a sharp contrast between New York City’s leftward politics and the more pragmatic center of his own party on Monday, telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters that while socialism might have a foothold in New York, it’s not the path forward for Democrats nationwide.

"Socialism might be taking over in New York City tomorrow," Fetterman said in reference to Zohran Mamdani's potential victory in Tuesday's mayoral race.

"But that's certainly not the future of my party," he added.

Appearing on "Jesse Watters Primetime," the centrist Democrat emphasized that New York City’s politics are not a reflection of the country at large.

Instead, he pointed to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that helped decide the 2024 presidential election, as a better example of the coalition Democrats must appeal to in order to win nationally.

"Pennsylvania keeps people honest," he said.

"We're very purple, and I love a lot of people that voted for the president… it keeps you honest to remember that there are two sides, and you have to find a way forward."

"That's really the future, and that's why I'm proud to be a part of it."

Fetterman has increasingly positioned himself as a voice for moderation within the Democratic Party, distancing himself from its progressive wing with his staunch support for Israel, his refusal to support a government shutdown and his unwillingness to brand supporters of President Donald Trump as "Nazis" or "fascists."

"I'm not going to compare anyone to like Hitler or anything. That's wrong. And if you resort to that thing, you've lost the plot," he told Watters.

Fox News' Stephanie Samsel contributed to this report.