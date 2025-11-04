Expand / Collapse search
Fetterman says socialism 'not the future' for Democrats despite NYC's leftward politics

Pennsylvania senator says battleground state politics keep party honest, refuses to compare opponents to Hitler

Taylor Penley
Sen. John Fetterman reveals what he ‘refuses’ to do as a Democrat

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman demands an end to the government shutdown and weighs in on the state of the Democratic Party ahead of New York City’s mayoral election on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., drew a sharp contrast between New York City’s leftward politics and the more pragmatic center of his own party on Monday, telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters that while socialism might have a foothold in New York, it’s not the path forward for Democrats nationwide.

"Socialism might be taking over in New York City tomorrow," Fetterman said in reference to Zohran Mamdani's potential victory in Tuesday's mayoral race.

"But that's certainly not the future of my party," he added.

SEN JOHN FETTERMAN REVEALS WHAT HE ‘REFUSES’ TO DO AS A DEMOCRAT, AS SHUTDOWN APPROACHES RECORD LENGTH

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman during a Senate hearing

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Appearing on "Jesse Watters Primetime," the centrist Democrat emphasized that New York City’s politics are not a reflection of the country at large.

Instead, he pointed to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that helped decide the 2024 presidential election, as a better example of the coalition Democrats must appeal to in order to win nationally.

FETTERMAN RIPS ‘LEFTIES’ IN DEM PARTY, SAYING PEOPLE IN EX-COMMUNIST NATION TOLD HIM ‘YOU ARE MORONS'’

Zohran Mamdani speaks

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a campaign rally at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City on Oct. 26, 2025.  (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

"Pennsylvania keeps people honest," he said.

"We're very purple, and I love a lot of people that voted for the president… it keeps you honest to remember that there are two sides, and you have to find a way forward."

"That's really the future, and that's why I'm proud to be a part of it."

Fetterman has increasingly positioned himself as a voice for moderation within the Democratic Party, distancing himself from its progressive wing with his staunch support for Israel, his refusal to support a government shutdown and his unwillingness to brand supporters of President Donald Trump as "Nazis" or "fascists."

"I'm not going to compare anyone to like Hitler or anything. That's wrong. And if you resort to that thing, you've lost the plot," he told Watters.

Fox News' Stephanie Samsel contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

