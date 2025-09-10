Expand / Collapse search
Senate Democrats

Fetterman rips ‘lefties’ in Dem party, saying people in ex-communist nation told him ‘you are morons’

Pennsylvania senator recounts conversation in former communist nation about party's leftward shift

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Socialism is a form of ‘civilizational suicide’: Julian Epstein Video

Socialism is a form of ‘civilizational suicide’: Julian Epstein

‘The Faulkner Focus’ panelists Julian Epstein and Jeremy Hunt discusses a new Gallup poll on the popularity of socialism and capitalism in America.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., sounded off on "lefties" in his own party who are warming to socialism or communism, recounting a past discussion with people who lived under communist rule in the 20th century.

Asked about a new Gallup poll showing 66% of Democrats view socialism favorably while only 42% view capitalism favorably, Fetterman said it is an important question to raise.

"I literally was in a former communist nation. And I asked that -- I said, ‘Some people in my party, some of the lefties are talking about socialism now. What do you think?’"

"He’s like, ‘that’s the worst thing ever – you’re going to need a reality check if you ever adopt any of those things. You know, like -- you are morons."

IT'S NOT JUST DEMOCRATS. SOCIALIST MAMDANI'S PLANS SHOULD WORRY REPUBLICANS NATIONWIDE

Dem Sen. John Fetterman expresses support for ICE Video

Fetterman appeared to agree with the sentiments of the people he spoke with, later disclosing the country he had visited was Croatia.

Croatians told him, "Thank God we’re freed from that," and that they are "mystified why [America] is having that conversation."

The comments came as the Democratic Party’s mainstream has shifted left more recently, largely beginning with the rise of Vermont democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and the left-wing "Squad" in the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump recently branded New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani a "Communist lunatic," and a man in a Cuba shirt also disrupted a recent Mamdani event by shouting allegations he aligns with the ideology closely associated with Havana’s current regime.

'NOT A DEMOCRAT': JOHN FETTERMAN CALLS ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S NYC PRIMARY WIN A 'GIFT' TO THE GOP

Sen. John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate on June 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Mamdani denied to NBC News that he is a communist, instead preferring "democratic socialist."

In a clip from "The Faulkner Focus," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Seattle Democrat and prominent progressive, said the current economic system is "not working for the majority of Americans anymore."

"This world that we've inherited is not sustainable to human life. And there has to be a better way of doing things."

In Croatia, the current political system was preceded by Josip Tito’s oppressive communist regime, which ruled from World War II through the 1980s and swiftly crushed dissent.

Fetterman says Mamdani 'not helpful' for Democratic Party's messaging issues Video

After Tito’s death in 1980, the country began to slowly democratize and by 1989, multi-party elections were held.

By contrast, its current prime minister is Andrej Plenković, who is considered a conservative, pro-NATO and pro-market leader.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman for further comment.

