Sen. John Fetterman reveals what he 'refuses' to do as a Democrat, as shutdown approaches record length

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman blasted a sign that Democrats have "lost the plot" Monday as the government shutdown approaches record length Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"And one other thing I refuse to do as a Democrat, I'm not going to call you a fascist or a Nazi," Fetterman told Fox News host Jesse Watters. "I'm not going to compare anyone to like Hitler or anything. That's wrong. And if you resort to that thing, you've lost the plot."

A consistent critic of government shutdowns, the Democratic senator stressed the importance of having conversations with "the other side" in his Fox News interview.

Fetterman recalled he did not care in March 2025 if he was the lone Democrat leading the charge to keep the government open, adding he feels the same way now "because it's wrong to shut our government down."

His comments come as Republicans and Democrats in the Senate remain deadlocked over Obamacare subsidies, with Republicans considering to extend the government funding deadline into January.

On Monday, Watters questioned Fetterman’s political status.

"So, you're agreeing with the Republicans on the shutdown," Watters noted. "You're agreeing on Israel. You're agreeing on the woke BS. Are you close to becoming a Republican?"

"No, no, I'd be a terrible Republican," Fetterman replied. "But I'll just be a very honest Democrat that's not necessarily afraid to push back against some of these views that I just don't agree with."

The Democrat went on to cite the wide swath of Americans dependent on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for why reopening the government matters.

"For me, as a Democrat, 42 million Americans, the food insecure, I mean, that's at the very kind of core of the kinds of people that we really need to protect. And now, every union that's attached to the shutdown, you know, they're all calling this has to end," Fetterman said.

He asked, "You know, if we're fighting for working families, why don't we agree with them and just do this?"

The senator emphasized his role representing Pennsylvania, a "very purple" state, "keeps him honest," ahead of New York City’s highly-watched mayoral election Tuesday.

"Socialism might be taking over New York City, you know, tomorrow, but that's certainly not the future of my party," Fetterman argued. "And remind people that New York City's politics are not a national model."

He added, "I know, and I love a lot of people that voted for the president. And now, that's like, it keeps you honest. I remember that, you know, there's two sides, and you have to find a way forward."