Fetterman optimistic Trump’s Gaza peace deal could bring ‘enduring peace’ to Middle East

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is optimistic that President Donald Trump’s newly-brokered Gaza peace deal could bring "a chance for enduring peace" to the Middle East, praising the first-phase agreement Thursday and crediting Trump’s leadership in ending the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"I think it's an incredibly comprehensive kind of plan," Fetterman told "America's Newsroom."

"Now you have Hamas fully saying they're committed to this, and, of course, Israel is now, too. But what's also very important, too, all of the Arab nations around, whether it's Egypt and Turkey and Qatar as well, have really pushed Hamas, saying this is going to be the best deal you're ever going to get and this awful war needs to end. … So, I'm actually optimistic that this week [we] have a chance for enduring peace."

ARDENTLY PRO-ISRAEL DEM SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN CONGRATULATES TRUMP FOR 'HISTORIC PEACE PLAN'

Fetterman, who has long broken with many members of his party by expressing devout support for Israel, credited the nation for dealing major blows to Hamas and Hezbollah and taking steps to halt Iran's nuclear program along the way, creating the atmosphere for peace.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said his party should have been "firmly behind Israel" throughout the war, reaffirming his support for the Jewish state.

He also credited President Trump for his "very strong commitment" to Israel, saying he supports many of Trump’s actions toward the U.S. ally, including strikes on Iranian nuclear sites under "Operation Midnight Hammer."

WORLD LEADERS PRAISE 'LANDMARK' ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL MEDIATED BY US: 'NEW HORIZON OF HOPE'

"I believe I might have been the only Democrat that supported them through it. Today, I think it's entirely appropriate to celebrate this," he said.

"Thank God this terrible war is going to end, and these poor souls kept underground for over two years can come back home. I think I don't understand why anyone's reaction would be other than that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman echoed language from others since the news came to fruition, suggesting Trump could be deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize after securing the first-phase peace agreement.

Fetterman added that if Trump were also able to push toward peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, in his view, Trump would be deserving of Nobel Peace Prize recognition for ending both conflicts.