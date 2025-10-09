Trump hailed as peacemaker worthy of Nobel Prize for 'historic' Israel-Hamas peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is being hailed as a peacemaker worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize after securing phase one of a "historic" Gaza peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Pro-Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky went even further, suggesting the Nobel should be renamed in his honor to mark the world-changing achievement.

"Thank you so much for having the courage to do this," Savetsky said Thursday on Fox News.

"This is why I campaigned for you. This is why my fellow Jews campaigned for you. We knew that you were the only one who could get this done.

"You deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. In fact, I think they should rename it the Donald J. Trump Peace Prize because this is historic, and we are just endlessly grateful," she added.

TRUMP SAYS 'WHOLE WORLD CAME TOGETHER' TO SECURE ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL AFTER MONTHS OF DEADLOCK

Savetsky joined "Fox & Friends" live from Tel Aviv to celebrate the breakthrough, two years after appearing on the same program from inside a bomb shelter as she recounted the deadly Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

"What a great day," Savetsky said, reflecting on the prospect of peace.

"The Jewish people across the world have really been holding our breath for the past two years, especially knowing that so many of our brothers are being held in the tunnels of Gaza, being tortured and starved.

"Knowing that they’re finally going to come home, knowing that we have a chance for real peace that could only be achieved through strength and military pressure on the horizon… I just feel a great sense of relief," she added.

ISRAEL-HAMAS PEACE DEAL REACHED SOON AFTER TRUMP SAYS IT’S ‘VERY CLOSE’ IN WHITE HOUSE NOTE PASS WITH RUBIO

Savetsky’s comments come after Hamas agreed to a first-phase peace deal advanced by President Trump to end the war in Gaza and secure the return of all remaining hostages, both living and deceased.

Trump announced the development Wednesday on Truth Social, writing:

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!

"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., who also appeared on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, said the achievement merits a Nobel Peace Prize for the president.

"This is monumental," Mast said. "Everyone’s been talking about whether he’ll get the Nobel Peace Prize. Those academics and elites in Norway who decide this need to give President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

"India, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda… the list goes on. He’s done more in 10 months to make it actually mean something when people say ‘the full weight and force of the United States of America…’ than what’s been done over the last five years, and that is bringing peace through strength."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall, Jennifer Griffin, Efrat Lachter and Emma Bussey contributed to this report.