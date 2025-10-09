World leaders praise 'landmark' Israel-Hamas peace deal mediated by US: 'New horizon of hope'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that a "landmark peace deal" between Israel and Hamas has been reached, hailing it as "a historic step toward peace in the Middle East."

In the interview, Trump said "the whole world came together" to make the deal happen, crediting both "luck" and "talent."

"So many countries that you wouldn’t have thought of have come together," he said on "Hannity." "It’s been so great for Israel, so great for Muslims, for the Arab countries — and so great for the United States of America. This is more than Gaza — this is peace in the Middle East."

Leaders across the world are welcoming the news and describing it as a potential turning point.

"With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved."

He thanked his "great friend and ally President Trump," saying Israel has "reached this critical turning point."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog chimed in on X, offering an emphatic endorsement of the deal while thanking Trump, adding that "should he visit us in the coming days, he will be received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel."

"This agreement will bring moments of indescribable relief to the dear families who have not slept for 733 days. This agreement offers a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region," the post read. "This is a time to honor the heroes among us: our sons and daughters who fought bravely to bring the hostages home; the bereaved families; the wounded in body and spirit; and all who have paid an unbearable price for this historic and vital moment."

At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the breakthrough and urged swift follow-through, according to Reuters.

"I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. The United Nations will support full implementation and recovery efforts. This momentous opportunity must not be lost," Guterres said.

Under the deal, Hamas is expected to release all 20 living hostages by this weekend, and the Israeli military is expected to begin withdrawing troops from most of Gaza as part of the initial phase.

The IDF also released a statement on social media, welcoming "the signing of the agreement for the return of the hostages, which was signed overnight."

"This is a great day for peace," Trump said. "Many years they talked about peace in the Middle East — now it’s happening."

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, a figure that has not been independently verified.