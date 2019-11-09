Tourists need to be careful traveling to Mexico warns father of slain American

California father Kris Meyer called on all Americans planning to vacation in Mexico to be cautious and do their research before traveling.

Meyer's 27-year-old son, Taylor, was celebrating a friend's birthday in Mexico in 2018 when he was suddenly robbed, stabbed and killed. His killer was never found.

FAMILIES MOURN VICTIMS KILLED IN MEXICO, SAY IT'S LIKE 'AFGHANISTAN 100 MILES FROM US BORDER'

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with host Ed Henry on Saturday, Meyer remembered his son a year after his tragic death and delivered a message to the American people.

"We've learned a lot about grief, learned a lot about our faith. But, we've kind of made a commitment to warning Americans of the dangers there," he said.

"My son was murdered in Playa del Carmen, a city of 148,000. In the first three months of this year, they had more than one murder per day in that resort community which, supposedly, is a safe one," said Meyer.

Meyer said that he liked President Trump's idea of going after the drug cartels, an idea the president espoused in a tweet last week after a Utah family was brutally murdered in the state of Sonora.

"I believe that Mexico has kind of descended into a state of tribalism where the government doesn't have control, and I feel very sorry for the Mexican people. But, they really need help because they can't get it from their police, their military...the corruption is rampant in Mexico," he told Henry. "Though, they find that it's cheaper to cover up their crime than it is to solve it and, as a result, a lot of people are dying."

"I just don't want anyone else to die in Mexico -- particularly Americans," he concluded. "I urge all Americans that are considering a vacation down there: Do your homework."