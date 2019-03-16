Tomi Lahren: Spring break warning: Mexico is not safe – In fact, it's deadly

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Kristopher Meyer was robbed, stabbed, and brutally murdered while vacationing with his friends in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico in November 2018.

We can't bring Taylor back, but we can get the message out, loud and clear: Mexico is not safe. In fact, it’s deadly.

I’m Tomi and I urge you, parents, students, Spring Breakers, Americans- to pay close attention to these First Thoughts.

In November of 2018. Taylor Meyer, a happy-go-lucky American 27-year-old from right here in Hermosa Beach, California was on vacation in the popular resort town of Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. He was there with 13 people celebrating his friend’s 30th birthday.

On November 9th, he was stabbed, robbed, and brutally murdered.

After Taylor’s murder, stories surfaced all over the web -- fake stories.

That’s when a mutual friend contacted me and asked for help getting the word out.

See, I had met Taylor Meyer before.

He came up to me at a local bar here in South Bay and asked for a photo saying he was a big fan of mine. He loved his country and his president.

I was shocked and heartbroken to hear what happened and mad as hell it wasn’t being reported correctly.

But why?

As you’ll hear from the Meyer family in my episode of “No Interruption,” the Mexican tourism industry has a vested interest in keeping these incidents below the radar and they are good at it.

I bet you didn’t know that according to State Department data and the National Travel & Tourism Office, more Americans are killed in Mexico each year than any other country in the world.

More than 35 million Americans visited Mexico in 2017 and 114 were victims of homicide.

Compare that the over 52 million Americans who traveled to all other foreign countries, only 108 American homicides TOTAL in ALL OTHER foreign countries.

Yet, here is the shocking part, the Playa del Carmen region of Mexico where Taylor Meyer was murdered is categorized at only a Level 2 Travel Advisory on our State Department’s website. Guess where else also carries a Level 2 advisory ranking: freakin’ Antarctica!

I, along with the Meyer family and all of Taylor’s friends, are calling on the United States government to wake up and pay attention.

Last year, travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance data found that the top 3 Spring Break destinations were in Mexico. This year will likely be the same.

Tens of thousands of young people are planning their Spring Break as we speak. Parents, students, travelers PLEASE pay attention and please watch my Fox Nation special, “No Interruption with Tomi Lahren: Murdered in Mexico -- The Taylor Meyer Story.”

Like I said, we can’t bring Taylor Meyer back, but we can fight like hell to raise awareness and help prevent the same thing from happening to another American.

If it can happen to a 27-year-old fit Southern California guy traveling with 13 friends, it can happen you, your son, your daughter.

Those are my First Thoughts.

Taylor, rest in peace and know that your story will help so many.

From L.A, God bless and take care.

