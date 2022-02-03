Father of boy killed by drunk driver fears 'slap on the wrist' penalty: Criminals feel 'empowered'

A New Mexico father whose 7-year-old son was killed by a suspected drunk driver two weeks before Christmas told "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday that he fears his child’s alleged killer will get off easy due to the state’s progressive crime policies.

"I feel like [criminals] feel empowered to some extent that they are not going to be facing any major consequences and whatever they do they will be let go with just a slap of the wrist," Aditya Bhattacharya told co-host, Carley Shimkus.

Bhattacharya said that he believes that many laws have been written to give "extreme protection" to criminals as well as those who support or aid in their crimes.

The father went on to say that his conversation with Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez showed him that catching a criminal and prosecuting one are two very different processes. Torrez allegedly told Bhattacharya that the sentence for the suspect in his son’s death may be "less than expected."

Despite this, Bhattacharya asserted that he thinks the DA is doing his best, noting that he believes that police and the district attorney are limited in their abilities because of laws placing power in the hands of judges and lawyers.

On December 16, Bhattacharya and his son Pronoy were leaving a holiday light show when 27-year-old Sergio Almanza ran a red light after leaving a local bar. Pronoy was struck and died at the scene. His father was injured during the incident. By the time officers arrived at Almanza’s home he was gone.

A manhunt ensued for six weeks before Almanza turned himself in to U.S. Marshals at the border with Mexico. The suspect is charged with homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with evidence.

Bhattacharya said his son was an amazing person, both kind and smart in equal measures.

"What I remember about him the most is for a 7-year-old he was really the gentlest and the most giving child that I have ever seen."