Rising foulmouthed podcast star Jennifer Welch demands that Dem leaders 'get their s--- together'

Far-left podcast co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan told NPR in an interview published Tuesday that the Democratic Party’s "chickens---" leaders need to start listening to what their base wants.

The two progressives, who co-host the "I’ve Had It" podcast, described how party leadership has failed to stand up for minority communities, challenge President Donald Trump and promote young progressive leaders.

"Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, they're writing strongly worded letters, and it's like, [Trump's] tearing down democracy. We need more action than we need strongly worded letters," Sullivan told NPR.

Fox News Digital reached out to Minority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader Jeffries for comment.

The podcast, known for its anti–status quo tone, has been growing in popularity in recent months as Democratic leadership polls poorly. Despite their sharp critiques of Republicans, NPR noted that the show’s criticism of its own party is what has earned it millions of followers on social media.

"Hakeem and Chuckles – that's what we call Chuck Schumer – and the Cory Bookers of the Democratic Party, if they don't get their s--- together, a grifter much like Donald Trump will come in and fill that void," Welch told NPR.

Sullivan told NPR that part of the show’s appeal is its unfiltered, conversational tone that connects with listeners.

"I do think that since we don’t take ourselves so seriously — like so many politicians — it makes us more like just a gal pal that you’re running around with," she said.

Though she opposes him on every issue, Welch told the outlet that Trump’s communication style has influenced how the hosts discuss politics.

"I disagree with everything he says — I think he’s a compulsive liar — but the way we talk is really the way Trump has been doing it the last ten years on podcasts," she said.

Welch, in particular, has gained increased notoriety in recent months for her blunt criticism of Democratic leaders and pointed attacks on conservative figures.

The podcaster went viral in October when she called out Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during an episode, criticizing him for not being more vocal in his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During that exchange, Welch asked Booker if he believed Netanyahu was a war criminal. After the senator tried to avoid answering, Welch said, "What happens to Democratic politicians is they go through this prism, and then we can’t ever get the answer to yes-or-no conversations."

When NPR asked about the exchange, Welch called him "chickens---."

"The thing with Cory Booker is, I can disagree with him if he's f------honest. But to give us a chickens--- cowardice answer about 'Is Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal?' The answer to that is objectively yes," she said of the interview.

Welch also went viral for praising and laughing at a left-wing protester who declared on camera that she was "glad" conservative activist Charlie Kirk died.

At the time, Welch said Democratic leaders should expect that kind of rhetoric from their voter base.

"So listen up, Democratic establishment. You can either jump on board with this s---, or we're coming after you in the same way that we come after MAGA. Period."

Welch also referred to former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller as a "Nazi Jew" only days prior to her Kirk clip.

"And then you have these real sociopaths that are real antisemites, true White supremacists like Steven Miller. And even though he's Jewish, he's like a Nazi Jew," she said.

At the victory party for New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani last week, Welch also made remarks about White Americans.

"If it was all White people here right now, it would be boring as s---. I’ve grown up in those circles. Everybody needs some spice and color in their lives. Life's a lot better. And that's the coolest thing about America. Americans have no culture except for multiculturalism," she said. "These crusty White people, they need to learn how to embrace it, because they do when they pick their entertainment, and they need to when they start picking representatives."