Illegal immigrant caught and released by Biden administration now charged in Washington vehicular homicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A semi-truck driver arrested in Washington state for killing a 29-year-old man in a crash on Thursday is an Indian illegal immigrant who was caught and released at the Arizona border by the Biden administration, Fox News has learned.

Kamalpreet Singh was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Lukeville, Arizona, after crossing illegally into the United States on Dec. 23, 2023, but he was released into the country instead of being detained, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CAUGHT DRIVING COMMERCIAL TRUCK WITH VALID NEW YORK CDL AT CALIFORNIA CHECKPOINT

He faces charges of vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed into the back of a vehicle on State Route 167 in Washington, crushing it between another truck and killing 29-year-old Robert B. Pearson.

Singh struck the rear of a blue 2010 Mazda 3 sedan that had stopped behind a white 2016 Peterbilt truck, the Auburn Examiner reported. The Freightliner overrode the back of the Mazda and pushed it under the rear of the Peterbilt, the report states.

The engine compartment of the Mazda, which was driven by Pearson, caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY CAUSES FATAL SEMI-TRUCK CRASH ON HIGHWAY, KILLING DRIVER: OFFICIALS

Singh and the Peterbilt driver were not injured. The Washington State Patrol said drugs and alcohol were not involved, and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

ICE has placed a detainer on Singh with local law enforcement in King County, Washington. Fox News Digital has reached out to WSP for comment.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Singh is not believed to have any relation to two other Indian illegal immigrant truck drivers with the same last name—Jashanpreet Singh in California and Harjinder Singh in Florida—who are facing charges in separate fatal crashes.